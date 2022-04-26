Elon Musk acquires Twitter for $44 billion: Craziest tweets by Tesla co-founder that will leave you in splits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELONRMUSKK Elon Musk often shares funny memes on Twitter.

Twitter has been sold to Tesla Chief Elon Musk for USD 44 billion, the company confirmed its sale on Monday. The deal comes after Musk revealed last week he had lined up USD 46.5 billion in financing to acquire the company, an apparent turning point that forced Twitter's board to seriously consider the deal. Elon Musk is arguably the most successful and visionary CEO's of our time, and his wit may be a factor in that success. Musk has always been critical of Twitter policies. He is an avid Twitter user himself and often shares hilarious/ peculiar memes on random topics. Most of the time Elon's quirky posts have left netizens in splits.

As Twitterati hail the new owner through memes, let's check out some of his funniest tweets below.

Musk who regularly blocks social media users who have criticized him or his company took to Twitter soon after the news of him buying the platform broke out and said, "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

As he was gearing up to be the only owner of a microblogging site, Musk was seen having a fun time as he quoted renowned poet Robert Frost's romantic poem A Line Storm Song. He wrote the verse, "And be my love in the rain".

Earlier, Musk held a poll if Twitter should have an 'Edit Button' where he deliberately misspelt yes and no, presumably to highlight that an edit button is needed given the typos that people make.

The Tesla CEO made fun of the Microsoft founder Bill Gate’s weight gain, implying that Gates looked like he was pregnant. Musk made the joke by using an emoji of a pregnant woman next to Gate's picture. This emoji is one of the new ones launched by iOS in the last software update and has triggered an online debate over its relevance. Following this tweet, Twitter’s team initiated the imposition of a secret ban on his account on the platform.

Take a look at some of his most talked-about tweets below:

Elon Musk's partnership with Twitter is now not confined to just being the biggest shareholder or someone making 'interesting tweets.' He is expected to bring about some major changes in the way the platform functions.