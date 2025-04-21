DU topper faces job rejection after having 50 certificates, 10 medals, says,'I wasn't ready for this question' A Delhi University topper shares the brutal truth about landing a job. In a heartfelt post, she revealed her struggle to find a suitable internship despite having impressive certifications. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

A Delhi University student shared her struggles to find an internship online despite having impressive certifications and medals. Bisma Fareed recently shared her heartfelt journey on LinkedIn, detailing her difficulty in finding a suitable internship, which has become the talk of the town. In her post, a first-year student pursuing a B.A. in English Honours from Delhi's Hansraj College expressed her frustration about being unable to secure an internship despite being a college topper.

In her post, she wrote, 'It took me a lot to accept that skills matter more than marks.' She shared her experience of applying to internships, where the first question was often about grades, rather than skills. Bisma recalled her teachers and relatives saying, 'Study hard, and good grades will help.' However, after entering the real world, she realised private companies prioritise results-driven individuals over those with impressive marks.

She advises, 'Don't burn your books, but pick up a skill, practice it, and master it. Opportunities will follow.' She questioned the relevance of class 10 scores in real life and shared her own experience with 50+ certificates, 10+ medals, and trophies, none of which helped in her internship interviews."

Take a look at the viral post

(Image Source : LINKEDIN)Delhi University topper's viral post

Internet reaction

Soon after the post, several students and professionals shared their struggles. ''This is the harsh reality we live in, and still there are a lot of students who are studying days and nights to score higher than anyone around them and unfortunately, they’ve been doing this because they’ve been told that marks matter !!!!'', a LinkedIn user commented.

''Absolutely agree with you Bisma . faced the same thing skills > marks in the real world wish we were told this earlier'', another user commented.

''It's a really eye opening post who thinks academic achievement is greater than having a skillset. Yes, you should perform well in your academics but seek for practical experiences as well, that will help you in a longer run'', another user wrote.