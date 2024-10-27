Sunday, October 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Trending
  4. '10 to 4 office, 4 to 9 shop': Techie sets up firecrackers shop, shares image ahead of Diwali

'10 to 4 office, 4 to 9 shop': Techie sets up firecrackers shop, shares image ahead of Diwali

In a unique and entrepreneurial move, a techie has set up a firecracker shop in his home town ahead of Diwali. Sharing his side hustle, the techie said that he would do his regular job between 10 am to 4 pm and after that he would sell firecrackers till 9 pm.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published on: October 27, 2024 10:57 IST
Techie sets up firecrackers shop
Image Source : @SDE_RAY/X Firecrackers procured by techie for setting up a shop

As the grand festival of Diwali is approaching, the shops of various essential commodities are set to serve those celebrating the festival. Apart from established shops, temporary shops are also being installed to facilitate people with festival-specific products. Popular among them are diyas, candles and firecrackers. Amid the fervour of festivities, what if someone says that these temporary gigs can become a side hustle for a corporate employee or a techie? However, it may sound strange but a techie has recently opened a firecracker shop.

The techie, who goes by the name Ray, took to social media platform X and said that he had set up a new shop. In his viral post, he said, "All set for opening up the (temporary) cracker shop this Diwali with 2 other friends."

He further explained that he has decided to dedicate his time between 10 am to 4 pm to his regular job of coding and after that till 9 pm to his job. He added, "10 to 4 office/coding and 4 to 9 cracker shop."

While interacting in the comment section, Ray revealed that he has set up the shop in his home town. He was respoding to the idea of creating an app and selling online. He said that people in his home town trust less on online products. He also anticipated that creating an app might not be allowed. 

Netizens react

His post has so far garnered over 35 thousand impressions, over 540 likes, 11 reposts and 50 comments. In a comment, a user tagged Delhi Police as firecrackers are entirely banned in Delhi, to which Ray replied that he did not live in the national capital. 

One person asked 'police nahi pakadti?' (Doesn't the Police arrest firecracker sellers?) to which Ray replied that he spent money on papers and a licence to start his work. The unique and entrepreneurial idea of the techie is mesmerising social media users. It also explains that one should utilise the maximum of their time to generate positive outcomes for their benefit. In these highly competitive and inflation-hit times, side hustle is necessary and if one can generate the money, he should do it.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Trending News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement