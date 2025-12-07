Delhi woman in Bengaluru explains how knowing Kannada makes daily life simpler | WATCH The video has crossed 1.1 million views and sparked widespread discussion online. Many users praised her sensible and respectful approach.

Delhi-born content creator Simridhi Makhija, now living in Bengaluru, has sparked an online conversation after sharing her thoughts on learning the local language, Kannada.

In an Instagram video, Makhija reflected on her two-month stay in the city, saying she initially resisted learning Kannada. “I’m a Delhi girl, I’m not learning Kannada, etc. But after 60 days here, I can say everyone should learn it because it just makes life easier,” she said.

She shared a personal experience at her regular dosa shop in HSR Layout, where the shop owner asked why she hadn’t visited for a few days. “I told him work’s been crazy… but I wish I could have said it in Kannada. It would have been nicer,” she added.

Watch the video here

Wishes to connect with locals in their language

Makhija expressed admiration for locals’ warmth and hospitality and said she envies friends who speak Kannada. “People here are so hospitable. I wish I could greet them in their language. I’m going to hang out more with friends who speak Kannada so I can learn,” she said.

She also called for avoiding online linguistic conflicts, captioning her video, “I want to settle the Kannada debate in Bengaluru.”

Video goes viral, receives mixed reactions

The video has crossed 1.1 million views and sparked widespread discussion online. Many users praised her sensible and respectful approach.

One user wrote, “At least someone is talking about this sensibly.” Another said, “Learning the local language is basic respect, and she explained it so well.” “I relate to this so much as a non-Kannadiga living here,” wrote another. “This is such a refreshing take compared to the usual online fights,” added a fourth one.