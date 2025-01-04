Daughter cooks for her father for the first time, his reaction goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Daughter cooks for her father for the first time, his reaction goes viral

Fathers are rarely able to show their feelings and emotions for their children. However, a video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a father's reaction after his daughter cooked for him for the first time. The video was shared on Instagram by Ritu Dasgupta wherein she asks her father to share his view on the food that she has cooked.

The video shared by Dasgupta has received more than 2.3 million views and nearly 227K likes. In the video, the daughter asks her father, "Papa, hum pehli baar aapke liye khana banaye. Aapko kaisa laga?"

Check his reaction here

Sharing his view, the father said, "Beta, ye jeevan mera safal ho gaya. Itna swadisth bhojan, lag raha hai Jannat se Maa Annapurna swayam aayi hain, aur humko bana ke di hain (My child, I’ve achieved everything in my life. It feels like Goddess Annapurna herself descended from heaven to prepare this for me)."

His reaction leaves everyone in the room laughing. Further reacting to her father's views, she says, "Nahi. Itna toh accha nahi banaye the."

The caption of the video reads, "They have raised the bar really high."

Several users took yo the comments section to share their views. One comment reads, "Papa to papa hote hai." Another user wrote, "This reminds me of the day I made my first ever ‘aadhi kachi and aadhi jali roti’ with a weird shape. My family laughed at me, but my dad ate all those rotis with tears of happiness, saying, ‘Aaj zindagi safal ho gayi.’ Dads are really the best cheerleaders!”

A third user wrote, "Areeee uncle! what else can any daughter expect to hear from her father." A fourth comment under the video reads, "Uncle ji passed the vibe check."

"once i overcooked the food (my first time)...while everyone was complaining and avoided tasting my father ate the most of it as if its the tastiest food anyone could ever had!! father's love are irreplaceable."

