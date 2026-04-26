'Data over dynasties': AI Chatbot Grok's reply on PM choice

New Delhi:

A reply by AI chatbot Grok has gone viral on social media. It began after a user asked the chatbot a hypothetical question who it would vote for if it were an Indian citizen.In its response, Grok said it would support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing developments like infrastructure growth, the Digital India push, expansion of UPI, and India becoming the world’s fifth-largest economy.

Comparing this with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the chatbot said while welfare concerns were highlighted, factors like jobs, technology, and global standing carried more weight. It summed up its reasoning with the phrase “data over dynasties.”

Social media reacts

The response quickly spread across X (formerly Twitter), with users sharing screenshots and debating its implications. Some people viewed the reply as a reflection of performance-based governance, while others raised concerns about possible bias in AI-generated answers, especially on sensitive political topics.

How Grok works

Developed by xAI and integrated into the X platform, Grok is designed to respond to real-time conversations. Unlike static search tools, it generates answers using ongoing trends and available data, which can sometimes mirror the tone of online discussions.