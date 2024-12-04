Cyclone Fengal: Chennai grandfather's joyride with kids in flooded residential complex goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Screen grab of video showing a man and his grandchildren in a waterlogged residential complex

The deluge caused by Cyclone Fengal could not dampen the spirits of this grandfather who ferried his grandchildren through a flooded residential complex in Chennai in a makeshift raft tied to his scooter. The clip soon went viral gaining widespread views on social media showing the kids seated in an inflatable raft, cheering away as they merrily sailed through the waterlogged area.

The video was reportedly filmed ahead of Cyclone Fengal’s landfall along the Puducherry-Tamil Nadu coast on November 30.

The man in the clip is seen riding an Ola S1 series two-wheeler, which carried the raft attached to it by a rope. One user who shared the video on X, wrote, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade (from Kodambaakkam, Chennai, after the recent downpour)”

Take a look at the viral video here:

Netizens were impressed by the grandfather’s antics and comments such as "Best video from the Chennai rains I've seen till now”, "Never thought cyclone could be this fun" and "Lovely - a fine example - enjoy every moment wherever & in whatever circumstances you are in”, flowed in.

The bond between the grandfather and his grandchildren also drew opinions like, “ "Grandfather is grandchildren's first friend and grandchildren are grandfather's last.”

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala as Cyclone Fengal strengthens and moves away from Tamil Nadu. Five districts of Kerala including Kasargod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram have been put on red alert.

The weather department issued orange alerts for the districts of Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, and Ernakulam, while Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta remain under yellow alerts.

