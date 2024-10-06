WATCH: CM Yogi tries his hands in cricket, whacks ball away from middle of the bat in viral video

Follow us on Image Source : X/YOGI ADITYANATH UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (October 6) tried his hands in cricket and hit two balls back to back with the middle of his bat. Yogi took part in the inauguration ceremony of the 'All India Advocates Cricket Tournament' in Lucknow and extended best wishes to the participating teams in the competition. The video of the Chief Minister hitting the ball from the middle of the pitch went viral on social media.

What’s there in the viral video?

In the video, Yogi is seen walking towards the pitch in the cricket stadium. He was then handed over a bat by an official. He took the guard with a wide smile on his face as he held the bat and tapped it on the crease like professional cricketers.

The first ball he faced, he hit it towards the Mid-Wicket area and got ready for the next one immediately.

The second ball was down the leg side. He went back on his backfoot and hit it towards Backward Square Leg like a pro.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

CM Yogi tweets

“I participated in the inauguration ceremony of the 36th All India Advocate Cricket Tournament held in Lucknow today. In the last 10 years, under the guidance of our honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, there has been an expansion of sports activities in the country. 'Khelo India', 'Fit India Movement', and 'Sansad Sports Competition' are proof of this. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the teams participating from across the country in this competition,” the Chief Minister tweeted.