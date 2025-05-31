British vlogger tracks stolen AirPods after a year in Pakistan, says 'storm the area, get back my AirPods' According to the information shared on X (formerly twitter), he said that his AirPods have been tracked to Jhelum, Pakistan. His post has reached nearly 12.1 million since being posted. Several users took to the comments section to share their views. Check out the post here.

New Delhi:

Lord Miles, a British YouTuber and vlogger, took to X (formerly Twitter), to share that he plans to recover his stolen AirPods Pro from Pakistan. He said that his AirPods Pro were stolen from his hotel room in Dubai. According to the information shared on X, he said that the earphones have been tracked to Jhelum, Pakistan.

In his tweet, he wrote, "My AirPod pros have been lost for a year in Pakistan and guess who’s going to go there next week and get his property back!"

Along with this, he also shared a screenshot of the Find My app, which shows the location of the AirPods near "2nd Wife Restaurant" on Defence Road in Jhelum, Pakistan. The picture also shows that the device was active just 31 minutes before the screenshot was taken.

His tweet further wrote, "They got stolen from my hotel in Dubai and made their way to Pakistan. I enabled lost mode and keep playing the “find me” noise when he’s using the AirPods.

"I’m going to get a police officer and storm the area, get back my AirPods and film it all. Don’t like thieves!"

His post has reached nearly 12.2 million since being posted. Several users took to the comments section to share their views. One of them wrote, "…wouldn’t it be easier and, i would think, cheaper, to just buy a new pair?"

Another wrote, "Probably that guy bought somewhere, so they are not yours anymore ;) you can add a sticket next time saying your name." A third user commented, "Too much effort for $100 bucks lol Let the pakistani guy enjoy the airpods."

Taking a hilarious dig, one user commented, "let me know how the food is at 2nd Wife Restaurant."

