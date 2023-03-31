AI-generated images Game of Thrones characters with Indian makeover stuns netizens

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM AI-generated images GOT characters in Indian dresses

Trending News: The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in generating impressive images has taken the world by storm. Many artists, including Jyo John Mulloor, an AI enthusiast, are pushing the limits of AI technology and creating stunning images. Mulloor has recently shared his latest creation on Instagram, featuring characters from the one of the most popular TV series, Game of Thrones (GOT), dressed in Indian costumes.

The post has received over 18,000 likes and numerous comments from people who were stunned by the incredible images. In the series, George RR Martin's characters such as Tyrion Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark, Cersei Lannister, and Arya Stark are seen wearing royal Indian costumes and elaborate jewellery. The artist used the application Midjourney to create the images.

Take a look at the viral post here:

The images have struck a chord with Indian fans of the series, who appreciated the shift from medieval Europe to desi backgrounds. Instagram users praised the images, with many expressing their desire to see more characters in Indian avatars. Some users even commented on the backgrounds, which they felt brought the whole theme to life. A user commented, "Tyrion and Jon !" Another user wrote, "Waiting for Vikings…!"

Mulloor, who calls himself an AI enthusiast and AI Time Traveller, has earlier shared AI-generated images of historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Martin Luther King Jr., Abraham Lincoln, Albert Einstein, and Elvis Presley taking selfies.

