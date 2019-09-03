Zomato India's latest tweet is relatable AF. Seen it yet?

Image Source : TWITTER If you have a habit of saving the condiments you receive with your food orders, you will find their post relatable too.

If you belong to the northern part of India, chances are high that your parents have, at least once in life, suggested you clear the UPSC examination and become an IAS officer.

And chances are also high you did not take the advice.

But we are the descendants of Lord Ram, we love our parents and we cannot really disobey them.

Collector toh banna hi hota hai...

Zomato, which has recently seen a commendable surge in its Twitter humour, can totally understand this emotion. And its recent tweet is proof enough.

The food delivery platform's latest post is making a lot of people say "I feel you, bro."

Zomato India on Tuesday morning took to Twitter to share the most relatable joke of all times.

Papa: "Mera beta bada hoke collector banega."



Beta: *becomes a collector of oregano and chilli flakes packets* — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 3, 2019

And left the Twitterverse bemused.

Wow @ZomatoIN really knows its users well pic.twitter.com/Ntvwaiow3s — Lalbaugcha mulga (@lalbaugchamulga) September 3, 2019

A few Twitter users also added to the list more collectibles -- that includes everything from saunf to spoons.

😂😂 don't forget plastic spoons, napkins, ketchup sachets, napkins, plastic dabbas... — Icarusfalls (@kurian_anu) September 3, 2019

Ketchup. You forgot ketchup sachets. — Hahaakar (@aakarcr) September 3, 2019

Order ke saath Saunf kaun layega ? Woh bhi chahiye . — Yasir Wahid (@proactiveyasir) September 3, 2019

Another masterstroke by Zomato, we say.