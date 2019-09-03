Tuesday, September 03, 2019
     
Zomato India's latest tweet is relatable AF. Seen it yet?

Zomato India on Tuesday morning took to Twitter to share the most relatable joke of all times. 

New Delhi Published on: September 03, 2019 19:25 IST
If you belong to the northern part of India, chances are high that your parents have, at least once in life, suggested you clear the UPSC examination and become an IAS officer.

And chances are also high you did not take the advice.

But we are the descendants of Lord Ram, we love our parents and we cannot really disobey them.

Collector toh banna hi hota hai...

Zomato, which has recently seen a commendable surge in its Twitter humour, can totally understand this emotion. And its recent tweet is proof enough.

The food delivery platform's latest post is making a lot of people say "I feel you, bro."

And if you have a habit of saving the condiments you receive with your food orders, you will find their post relatable too.

And left the Twitterverse bemused.

A few Twitter users also added to the list more collectibles -- that includes everything from saunf to spoons.

Another masterstroke by Zomato, we say.

