YouTube won't release 'Rewind' video for the year 2020; Here's why

Image Source : TWITTER YouTube won't release 'Rewind' video for the year 2020

The annual 'Rewind' videos celebrate YouTube’s biggest moments and trends each year but the video streaming platform has decided to take a break from it in 2020. They said "2020 has been different." Since 2010, YouTube has made every year's 'Rewind' video that looks back at that year's viral moments, inpactful content creator, major trends and popular videos. YouTube even thanked its legions of creators for entertaining viewers.

"Since 2010, we've ended the year with Rewind: a look back at the year's most impactful creators, videos, and trends. Whether you love it - or only remember 2018 - Rewind was always meant to be a celebration of you," YouTube said in a statement on Friday.

"But 2020 has been different. And it doesn't feel right to carry on as if it weren't. So, we're taking a break from Rewind this year," the statement further stated.

It added "We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You've found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better."

Reacting to the statement a user said "You guys support us in so many ways!! We all totally understand!!" Another wrote "This is probably the right call but I still lowkey want it to happen."

"To be honest, i half-agree. they’d probably ruin rewind if they did do it this year, but because they didn’t they’re pretty much putting down all the hard work a lot of people put out there because of quarantine. so it’s a lose-lose situation," a user commented.

calling it a bad idea, a user wrote "idk but this seems so dumb. So many creators exploded this year, and because everyone was inside people watched more youtube. I feel like a youtube rewind would be good."