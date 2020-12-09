Wednesday, December 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. What if monoliths appear in India: Netizens have the best answers that'll crack you up

What if monoliths appear in India: Netizens have the best answers that'll crack you up

The shiny metallic monoliths are definitely a topic of discussion for netizens as they wonder what if the blink and miss object is seen in India. This has triggered a meme fest on Twitter with users coming up with parodies of the iconic scenes from Bollywood movies and defining the most habitual things Indians do when they see something strange or out of the world.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 09, 2020 12:52 IST
What if monoliths appear in India: Netizens have the best answers that'll crack you up
Image Source : TWITTER/@BLEEDYELLOWW

What if monoliths appear in India: Netizens have the best answers that'll crack you up

lately, monoliths have become the most searched on Google. The appearance of the monoliths at multiple locations has left Twitterati amazed. They were first spotted in the US and Romania and then spread to other locations. The shiny metallic monoliths are definitely a topic of discussion for netizens as they wonder what if the blink and miss object is seen in India. This has triggered a meme fest on Twitter with users coming up with parodies of the iconic scenes from Bollywood movies and defining the most habitual things Indians do when they see something strange or out of the world.

From replacing the shivling with a monolith that actor Prabhas is seen lifting in his film Bahubali to drawing made on it by lovers just like in the monuments, Twitter came up with the most hilarious tweets. Have a look-

 

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News