Image Source : TWITTER/@BLEEDYELLOWW What if monoliths appear in India: Netizens have the best answers that'll crack you up

lately, monoliths have become the most searched on Google. The appearance of the monoliths at multiple locations has left Twitterati amazed. They were first spotted in the US and Romania and then spread to other locations. The shiny metallic monoliths are definitely a topic of discussion for netizens as they wonder what if the blink and miss object is seen in India. This has triggered a meme fest on Twitter with users coming up with parodies of the iconic scenes from Bollywood movies and defining the most habitual things Indians do when they see something strange or out of the world.

From replacing the shivling with a monolith that actor Prabhas is seen lifting in his film Bahubali to drawing made on it by lovers just like in the monuments, Twitter came up with the most hilarious tweets. Have a look-

If monolith was found in india - (toilet version) pic.twitter.com/WEjfPygdHJ — The Dumb Doctor (@Sir_Chatur) December 7, 2020

Idk but if monolith appeared in India somehow we will end up constructing a temple.

Jai ho Chamkile baba ki. — Aditya (@Kaun_Adi) December 7, 2020

If monolith was found in India pic.twitter.com/Qz58oGeuB0 — Al Hind (@BeingAlHind) December 7, 2020

If monolith was found in 🇮🇳 India..... pic.twitter.com/N3MgmuRT0E — Research & Analysis Wing (@dovalraw) December 7, 2020

If the monolith appears in India pic.twitter.com/SZBUH007sb — 100rabh™ the100rabh@mastodon.technology (@the100rabh) December 7, 2020

A fifth monolith has been found — on the shore of the bay of Bengal in Eastern India. pic.twitter.com/OYtl4ji6Bw — PP (@pp_par25) December 7, 2020

If the #monolith had been found in India! 😁 pic.twitter.com/p96ITVt9o0 — Shantonil Nag (@ShantonilNag) December 7, 2020

If monolith was found in India 🇮🇳



Memes 😂😂😂

Last photo highlight 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xpzOGmPO3k — Venu M Popuri (@BleedYelloww) December 7, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page