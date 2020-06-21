Image Source : TWITTER Solar Eclipse 2020: Twitter can't keep calm, floods with 'surya grahan' memes

The most dramatic 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to shadow the Earth in years is going to be witnessed in India and other parts of the world. A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the "ring of fire" eclipse, is visible in India. It is the first solar eclipse of this year and takes place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. While people living along the path annular eclipse passing through Anupgarh, Suratgarh, Sirsa, Jakhal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Dehradun, Tapowan, and Joshimath can see the annular phase, people in rest of India are witnessing a partial eclipse.

Allying rumors that the eclipse will mark the end of coronavirus, Aniket Sule, Chairperson, Public Outreach and Education Committee of the Astronomical Society of India, said: "Solar eclipse is caused when the Moon comes in front of the Sun for a short time. As seen from Earth eclipses occur somewhere in the Earth 2 to 5 times a year. Eclipses do not impact microorganisms on Earth. Likewise there no danger in eating of stepping out during an eclipse. No mysterious rays come out of the Sun during an eclipse."

Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu witnesses #SolarEclipse2020



The solar eclipse will start at 9:15 AM and will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/5tvnfr7O7G — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

As usual, while netizens are too excited for the Ring of Fire, they have creative memes and photos for the longest day too. Sample some:

one hour it’s dark, the next it’s light #longestday — Joe (@joeshekelton) June 21, 2020

#SolarEclipse2020



"When your mom catches you eating food during solar eclipse" pic.twitter.com/FC9BR8JoMd — Tweet Chor 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) June 20, 2020

When your Mother catches you eating during #SolarEclipse2020 : pic.twitter.com/hwCe39K7iI — Praanjal (@praanjalgarg) June 21, 2020

Desi culture is waking up with chapal , eating breakfast cum lunch and do nothing except breathing till its 3 hours past #SolarEclipse2020 . Me - pic.twitter.com/Gg9nwhPRgc — Abhay Mago (@abhay_mago) June 21, 2020

#SolarEclipse2020 exists



Indians moms to their kids at 6AM pic.twitter.com/qvDJ4rDlq9 — Sociopath Memer (@sociopath_ladka) June 21, 2020

When you came to know that #SolarEclipse2020 started! pic.twitter.com/ecSWdb6bfn — Mukul Sharma (@mukulsharma1419) June 21, 2020

Accidentally touched food during Solar eclipse



My mom :#SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/ac6hR4mEHE — CHAMPAK ™ (@Champaaak) June 21, 2020

When u realise u can't eat anything during #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/yTjzIVRxPi — Rishabh sehgal (@rishabhsehgal44) June 21, 2020

Indian mom when she sees you eating food during #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/nfXVs5C6Gv — Nikita (@lost_goldengirl) June 21, 2020

picks up food to eat during #SolarEclipse2020



parents: pic.twitter.com/SRy3eytIBt — Dr Samreen iqbal💎 (@drsamreenpk) June 21, 2020

When I ask my mom for food during grahan #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/QLUPRSKpGZ — Sushant Saigal (@SaigalSushant) June 21, 2020

