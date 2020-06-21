Sunday, June 21, 2020
     
Solar Eclipse 2020: Twitter can't keep calm, floods with 'surya grahan' memes

It is the first solar eclipse of this year and takes place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. As usual, while netizens are too excited for the Ring of Fire, they have creative memes and photos for the longest day too. Have a look at some best ones here!

New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2020 10:08 IST
The most dramatic 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to shadow the Earth in years is going to be witnessed in India and other parts of the world. A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the "ring of fire" eclipse, is visible in India. It is the first solar eclipse of this year and takes place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. While people living along the path annular eclipse passing through Anupgarh, Suratgarh, Sirsa, Jakhal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Dehradun, Tapowan, and Joshimath can see the annular phase, people in rest of India are witnessing a partial eclipse.

Allying rumors that the eclipse will mark the end of coronavirus, Aniket Sule, Chairperson, Public Outreach and Education Committee of the Astronomical Society of India, said: "Solar eclipse is caused when the Moon comes in front of the Sun for a short time. As seen from Earth eclipses occur somewhere in the Earth 2 to 5 times a year. Eclipses do not impact microorganisms on Earth. Likewise there no danger in eating of stepping out during an eclipse. No mysterious rays come out of the Sun during an eclipse."

As usual, while netizens are too excited for the Ring of Fire, they have creative memes and photos for the longest day too. Sample some:

