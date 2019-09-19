Pakistani analyst falls off chair during live TV debate on Kashmir. Told ya to not do it

The video has one of the analysts, Mazhar Barlas, suddenly falling off his chair.

Kashmir issue is a livewire, and mostly, it has been Pakistan that bore the brunt or, to be precise, fallen from grace when discussing it.

Fallen from grace, because a person actually fell off his chair during a live debate on Kashmir recently. A short clip of the incident has now gone viral on the social media.

This happened on September 16 on GTV Live, during a panel discussion on the Kashmir issue.

The video has one of the analysts, Mazhar Barlas, suddenly falling off his chair. The news anchor can be clearly seen biting his tongue.

@mazhar_barlas sir ap kay lagi tw nahi ziada ??@GTVNetworkHD jani wtf 🙄 pic.twitter.com/iNY0Yfc7HM — A S A D I S H A Q (@AsadIshaqHere) September 17, 2019

Twitterverse couldn’t stop laughing at this and was brimming with memes and jokes.

Hahaha.. hahaha.... jokers — Diya40 (@Diya401) September 19, 2019

Ek chooti si chair ki sambhal nahi kar sakte aur inhe Kashmir chahiye.. 🤣🤣 — 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓒𝓵𝓪𝓼𝓼𝔂 𝓑𝓸𝔂 ✪ (@sushkhubnani) September 19, 2019

Same is going to happen with pakistani goverment. — Nitin Shirsat (@NitinShirsat12) September 19, 2019

U Pakistanis people r not handling one chair and says about handle the Kashmiri issue . — Satchindra (@Satchindra1) September 19, 2019

This is not the first time when a Pakistani national had to fall on his face, literally and figuratively, when discussing Kashmir. Earlier, Pakistan senator Rehman Malik tagged the Twitter handle of card game UNO instead of the United Nations (UN) while criticising PM Modi for the ongoing situation in Kashmir -- falling from grace on his face.

In another instance, Abdul Basit, the former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India, retweeted a post of a porn star that claimed the actor was a Kashmiri man and suffered injuries due to the use of a pellet gun.

The adult film star later thanked Basit for ‘followers’ on Twitter.

What can we say? Told ya na to not do it.