Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Pakistani analyst falls off chair during live TV debate on Kashmir. Told ya to not do it

Pakistani analyst falls off chair during live TV debate on Kashmir. Told ya to not do it

Kashmir issue is a livewire, and mostly, it has been Pakistan that bore the brunt or, to be precise, fallen from grace when discussing it.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 19, 2019 17:44 IST
The video has one of the analysts, Mazhar Barlas, suddenly

The video has one of the analysts, Mazhar Barlas, suddenly falling off his chair.

Kashmir issue is a livewire, and mostly, it has been Pakistan that bore the brunt or, to be precise, fallen from grace when discussing it.

Fallen from grace, because a person actually fell off his chair during a live debate on Kashmir recently. A short clip of the incident has now gone viral on the social media.

This happened on September 16 on GTV Live, during a panel discussion on the Kashmir issue.

The video has one of the analysts, Mazhar Barlas, suddenly falling off his chair. The news anchor can be clearly seen biting his tongue.

Twitterverse couldn’t stop laughing at this and was brimming with memes and jokes.

This is not the first time when a Pakistani national had to fall on his face, literally and figuratively, when discussing Kashmir. Earlier, Pakistan senator Rehman Malik tagged the Twitter handle of card game UNO instead of the United Nations (UN) while criticising PM Modi for the ongoing situation in Kashmir -- falling from grace on his face.

In another instance, Abdul Basit, the former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India, retweeted a post of a porn star that claimed the actor was a Kashmiri man and suffered injuries due to the use of a pellet gun.

The adult film star later thanked Basit for ‘followers’ on Twitter.

What can we say? Told ya na to not do it.

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryGoogle Pixel vs iPhone X: Anand Mahindra shares pics, see his review Next Story  