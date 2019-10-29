Video of Bengaluru family being bullied for not standing during national anthem leaves Twitter divided

Twitter was left divided over the entire sequence of events.

A family in Bengaluru faced the wrath of people at a movie hall for not standing up during the national anthem. A video of the entire incident has gone viral on the internet.

The video has a group of people bullying a family and calling them "Pakistani terrorist" for not conforming to their nationalist standards. The group of people includes two Kannada actors -- BV Aishwarya and Arun Gowda.

The incident took place at the PVR Orion Mall in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, where the last show of Asuran, a Dhanush-starrer Tamil film was playing.

BV Aishwarya took to Facebook to share a video of the incident. It was, however, soon taken off due to widespread outrage.

Others also shared the video on their social media pages.

In the video, the group of people can be heard asking the family: "Are you trying to tell me it’s their choice when it's national anthem? It is definitely not their choice."

A man from the group is even heard saying: "I think they should be ashamed as they are standing on Indian soil. Are you a Pakistani terrorist?"

A woman from the family, to this end, says: "I am amazed to listen that the opposite of Indian is Pakistani."

There were supporters of this nationalist drive.

Disgusted to see youngsters not respecting India and our national anthem ... see the resistance to stand up when being rendered in a theatre ! pic.twitter.com/6Yti6795K0 — Karuna Gopal (@KarunaGopal1) October 29, 2019

We are all divided by different languages cast creed religion traditions but when national anthem is played in public gatherings it unites us in single bond. I get goosebumps when I listen national anthem in theatre. — Rajesh (@rajeshbhadalkar) October 29, 2019

If you can’t stand for just 52 seconds for National Anthem, you can never stand for India.



It’s good that these anti national people are exposing themselves these days.



People make them famous pic.twitter.com/8yzUq7Lf8E — Amit Agarwal (@AmitAgarwal9) October 28, 2019

And there were a few who outrightly opposed this.

There was no need of calling them Pakistani and was no need of bringing the subject of our soldiers. I firmly believe that as an expression of respect we should stand for National Anthem. But this should not to be downloaded by force. https://t.co/VdEhfeKLFC — Darpan Goyal (@AuthorDarpan) October 29, 2019

I support and love my country, but I don’t think its any of my business to ensure every other Indian does too, respect and love should come from within and not forced. So if they don’t want to stand its their choice. This jingoistic approach to nationalism is not called for — Tanishka Tikoo (@BerryFunee) October 29, 2019

Heart broken to know our oldies don’t know that it was absolutely jingoistic rubbish to play the anthem in a movie hall... more so the anthem is about welcoming King George V to India and if someone doesn’t want to welcome him, leave him alone! — Touissant L’overture (@tamilthimir) October 29, 2019

And who gave you the right to force someone to stand for national anthem?? Are you father of this nation? Stop spreading your fake propaganda patriotism. — ♛ ѕι∂ ♛ (@SocialSid89) October 29, 2019