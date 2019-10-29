Tuesday, October 29, 2019
     
Video of Bengaluru family being bullied for not standing during national anthem leaves Twitter divided

The incident took place at the PVR Orion Mall in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, where the last show of Asuran, a Dhanush-starrer Tamil film was playing.

Bengaluru Published on: October 29, 2019 18:36 IST
A family in Bengaluru faced the wrath of people at a movie hall for not standing up during the national anthem. A video of the entire incident has gone viral on the internet.

The video has a group of people bullying a family and calling them "Pakistani terrorist" for not conforming to their nationalist standards. The group of people includes two Kannada actors -- BV Aishwarya and Arun Gowda.

BV Aishwarya took to Facebook to share a video of the incident. It was, however, soon taken off due to widespread outrage.

Others also shared the video on their social media pages.

In the video, the group of people can be heard asking the family: "Are you trying to tell me it’s their choice when it's national anthem? It is definitely not their choice."

A man from the group is even heard saying: "I think they should be ashamed as they are standing on Indian soil. Are you a Pakistani terrorist?" 

A woman from the family, to this end, says: "I am amazed to listen that the opposite of Indian is Pakistani."

Twitter was left divided over the entire sequence of events.

There were supporters of this nationalist drive.

And there were a few who outrightly opposed this.

