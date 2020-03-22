Made Our Day! Woman dancing on Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla to welcome husband from hospital is unmissable

Everyone around the world is scared because of the widespread Coronavirus that has spread like wildfire. In the time when fear has filled the hearts of everyone, we are here to fill your hearts with happiness. All thanks to a video that has been going viral on the internet from the past few days. It shows the beauty of a relationship when a partner welcomes another after days of being admitted to a hospital. The video has an elderly woman dancing her heart out on the Bollywood song 'Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla' for her husband as she welcomes him back home.

As the wife dances, the husband sits in awe and joy to watch his wife celebrating him. A report in the Hindustan Times state that when the wife (Rajkamal Dewan) could not contain her happiness when she saw her husband and retired wing commander (Avinash Dewan) back home after being admitted in the hospital for the past 10 days. She expressed her love in a way that has now made many hearts swell with happiness. Don't miss the adorable video and watch it here:

The cutest thing I have watched today. Aunty’s husband was in ICU from last 2 weeks, he returned home today and that’s how she welcomed him.



Companionship is imperative becomes even more important in old age :) pic.twitter.com/Ti5TpJdsaq — RK (@TheRadFactor) March 13, 2020

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.2 lakh views and it's counting. It has also garnered more than 6,600 likes and close to 1,700 retweets.