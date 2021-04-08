K-Pop band BTS grooves to Salman Khan's Chunari Chunari, netizens call it 'another level'

Image Source : TWITTER/@SOUMEG7 K-Pop band BTS grooves to Salman Khan's Chunari Chunari

South Korean boy band BTS has carved a niche for themselves globally. They are ruling the charts and giving blockbusters one after another. While their soulful voice has already hypnotised millions of fans, the BTS Army goes gaga over their dance moves as well. The Indian fans also love the K-pop band. Moreover, netizens love to edit videos and come up with mashups. One such video is going viral on the internet in which the BTS boys can be seen grooving to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's song Chunari Chunari from the film Biwi No. 1.

An Instagram account made the seven members of BTS dance to the beats of Chunari Chunari and the internet can't stop playing it on loop. Everything in the video is so perfect that a random person would never believe that the video and the song playing are two different things. It appears that BTS is having a fun time dancing to Chunari Chunari in the video.

Check it out-

BTS Army went crazy over the video. One user wrote, "This edit is the reason I fell in this rabbit hole..thank you so much." Another said, "seriously this editing is another level." Fans lauded the account for merging their two favorite cultures in the most amasing way.

Meanwhile, BTS made headlines after they issued a statement condemning the surge in anti-Asian violence recently, and shared their experiences of the racism they have faced. "We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We feel grief and anger," the band said in the statement.

The statement highlighted moments when they "faced discrimination as Asians", including "enduring expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look" and being "asked why Asians spoke in English".

"What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians. It required considerable time for us to discuss this carefully and we contemplated deeply on how we should voice our message," they added.

The band concluded saying: "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected."