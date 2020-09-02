Image Source : TWITTER #JusticeForKaku: A trend that enlightens why it's wrong to mock domestic help

A video of a house-helper is going viral these days in which she can be seen fighting over her salary with two boys. In the video, she is seen arguing in Marathi claiming that she has not been paid the full salary of Rs 1,800. However, the men in the video say that they have paid her the amount. In the video clip, the boy explains that he gave her three notes of 500, a note of 200, and a note of 100. They make her understand that the total amount turns to Rs 1,800 but she could not understand the same. In the video, the house helper agrees that she got the notes but keeps on arguing that the full amount has not been paid to her despite the fact that the boys try to explain it to her using a calculator. Soon after the video was posted online, it went viral and the hashtag #JusticeForKaku started trending on Twitter. While many mocked the woman for not getting basic math, others said it was not right to make fun of her.

These guys paid their house help 1800 bucks but she’s saying they paid her 1500 and 300 😫 pic.twitter.com/KTwGW1NyQW — Daaktarni (@DrVW30) August 30, 2020

Meanwhile, there was a section of people who explained why it is not funny to troll her. "It’s shameful that a woman who didn’t have the privilege to receive education like most of us here is being ridiculed all over the Internet," one person argued on social media. Not only this, Maharashtra’s Minister for Women & Child Development, Yashomati Thakur took a screengrab and wrote, "A woman who runs her home with hard work should be respected and she is an important part of the Indian economy. A mistake in accounting shouldn’t be an issue of mockery."

महिला आर्थिक विकास महामंडळातर्फे आर्थिक साक्षरतेवर कार्यक्रम राबवले जातात. ही घटना आम्ही आमच्यासाठी आव्हान म्हणून पाहत आहोत. आर्थिक साक्षरतेचा कार्यक्रम अधिक व्यापक करण्यासाठी आम्ही लवकरच कार्यक्रम हाती घेत आहोत. — Adv. Yashomati Thakur (@AdvYashomatiINC) August 31, 2020

Stop making fun of home maids if she doesn't know 1800 is 1500+300 or else make a video asking questions to your parents on maths, science & technology or world affairs at their work place.



This is not how you explain and teach the society.#justiceforkaku — Mohit Varu (@VaruMohit) August 30, 2020

With all do respect to you Sir, may I humbly request you to please take down this tweet. Lady in this video seems to be illiterate & don't know or might have some different understanding with Rs. 1800/-. This is might be her foolishness but being insensitive will be ours. — Tushar Gaonkar (@tushar_gaonkar) August 30, 2020

She cannot be recorded like this. This is shameful — (((Dominique Fisherwoman))) 💙 (@AbbakkaHypatia) August 31, 2020

This is really horrible. Please take this down. It's shameful that a woman who didn't have the privilege to receive education like most of us here is being ridiculed all over the Internet. — Swarnim: The Last Genderbender ⚧ (@Ofeeeliaaaa) August 31, 2020

In a country where education and healthcare are the last priorities of the ruling class they expect people to do math and then make fun of those who cant. Please exit your bubble of privilege, likes comments and retweet will get your no brownie points — why⁷ 🏳️‍🌈🍣 (@annie534) August 31, 2020

Why are yal laughing at her? You people are so shameful smh. She could have been previously fooled by her employers and don't trust them easily. And it's disgusting to film someone to mock her on social media who is innocent and didn't sign up to be your goddam n entertainment — 👋🏼soft daisuke😔welcome খুনি Daisuke 👺 (@pirate_sehun) August 31, 2020

