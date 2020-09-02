Wednesday, September 02, 2020
     
#JusticeForKaku: A trend that enlightens why it's wrong to mock domestic help

In the video, the house helper agrees that she got the notes but keeps on arguing that the full amount has not been paid to her despite the fact that the boys try to explain it to her using a calculator. Soon after the video was posted online, it went viral and the hashtag #JusticeForKaku started trending on Twitter. While many mocked the woman for not getting basic math, others said it was not right to make fun of her.

New Delhi Published on: September 02, 2020 19:03 IST
A video of a house-helper is going viral these days in which she can be seen fighting over her salary with two boys. In the video, she is seen arguing in Marathi claiming that she has not been paid the full salary of Rs 1,800. However, the men in the video say that they have paid her the amount. In the video clip, the boy explains that he gave her three notes of 500, a note of 200, and a note of 100. They make her understand that the total amount turns to Rs 1,800 but she could not understand the same. In the video, the house helper agrees that she got the notes but keeps on arguing that the full amount has not been paid to her despite the fact that the boys try to explain it to her using a calculator. Soon after the video was posted online, it went viral and the hashtag #JusticeForKaku started trending on Twitter. While many mocked the woman for not getting basic math, others said it was not right to make fun of her.

Meanwhile, there was a section of people who explained why it is not funny to troll her. "It’s shameful that a woman who didn’t have the privilege to receive education like most of us here is being ridiculed all over the Internet," one person argued on social media. Not only this, Maharashtra’s Minister for Women & Child Development, Yashomati Thakur took a screengrab and wrote, "A woman who runs her home with hard work should be respected and she is an important part of the Indian economy. A mistake in accounting shouldn’t be an issue of mockery."

 

