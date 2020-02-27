Mera Bharat mahaan. Because, JCB excavator and jugaad rock

The short clip has amused many.

What innovation is to the world, 'jugaad' is to India. To top it, it's free of cost, and can be carried out by anyone irrespective of gender, caste, creed, colour, and age. A video, which has now gone viral, shows a group of women using a JCB excavator to climb down from the back of a truck. They, in the said video, climb onto the bucket. They then gently get lowered to the ground by the JCB operator.

Twitter user '@tinkerbell9958' uploaded the video on the microblogging site with the caption: "Use of JCB which the Japanese & American still not aware of."

Use of JCB which the Japanese & American still not aware of 😂😂😂😂😂👏👍🏻👌🤞✨⚡️🥇🏆 pic.twitter.com/jcxpSuTcG5 — Tinkerbell 11:11 (@tinkerbell9958) February 23, 2020

This is the first such case after May, 2019 -- when hilarious #JCBKiKhudayi memes took over Twitter.