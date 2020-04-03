Jalandhar residents get view of Himalayan range as COVID-19 lockdown clears air

Image Source : @SAUMYASHARMA711/TWITTER Jalandhar residents didn't miss the chance to capture the beauty from their rooftops.

The residents of Jalandhar were left "amazed" by the sight of the Dhauladhar mountain range, a part of the Himalayan range in Himachal Pradesh. Sharing the pictures of the "first-ever view" from Jalandhar, its residents thanked the ongoing lockdown for cleaning the air to make it possible.

India is in lockdown until April 15 and the city of Punjab saw the most drastic effect of air pollution reduction. The picturesque snow-clad mountain range was visible for the first time in Jalandhar on Friday, over a week since the lockdown was imposed on the midnight of March 24.

Many of the Jalandhar residents didn't miss the chance to capture the beauty from their rooftops. Soon, social media was flooded with the majestic views of Dhauladhar range. Have a look at some of the posts:

Low pollution due to Coronavirus lockdown leads to Himalayas being visible from my sister’s terrace in Jalandhar, Punjab. Never before have they seen this view from home. Truly amazed! pic.twitter.com/kIseTDzzYM — Saumya Sharma (@saumyasharma711) April 3, 2020

Entire Himalayan range is now visible from Jalandhar, Punjab. Nature at it's best :) pic.twitter.com/MA3x0isc4k — Rajat Sain | ਰਜਤ ਸੈਨ | रजत सैन (@SainRajat) April 3, 2020

Though the lockdown has brought the country to a standstill with underprivileged being hit the most, the environment has got a chance to cleanse itself. The outcomes of which are clearly visible. One of the major reasons for clean air is a drastic fall in pollution level as there are fewer vehicles on roads and no industrial work.