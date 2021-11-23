Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 'Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya' trends as excited fans flood social media with sweet wishes

Highlights Naga Chaitanya is celebrating his 35th birthday today

Fans flood Twitter with greetings and wishes for Naga Chaitanya and his upcoming films 'Bangarraju'

Bangarraju is the sequel to 2016 superhit Soggade Chinni Nayana and is directed by Kalyan Krishna

Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya is celebrating his 35th birthday today. He is the son of famous Telugu film industry actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and interior designer Lakshmi Daggubati. Naga Chaitanya debuted in 2009 and has till date been a part of over 20 films. As the actor has turned a year older, wishes have been pouring in for the lovable star. Fans trended #HappyBirthdayNagaChaitanya and #HappyBirthdayChay to celebrate the special occasion. Not just this, they have also flooded Twitter with greetings and wished him for his upcoming films 'Bangarraju.' Ahead of Naga Chaitanya's birthday, Nagarjuna revealed the character look of the actor from Bangarraju.

Talking about Bangarraju, the makers unveiled a new poster that features Naga Chaitanya's first look from the movie. It marks Akkineni Nagarjuna's second-time collaboration with director Kalyan Krishna after blockbuster hit 'Soggade Chinni Nayana'. As 'Bangarraju' brings the Akkineni father-son duo of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya together, there is much hype around this venture. Naga Chaitanya's perky first look from 'Bangarraju' unveiled, teaser out on birthday

In the poster, Naga Chaitanya looks uber cool, as he wears a yellow shirt matched with denim. To give the village boy appeal, he is seen throwing a fancy cattle prod as he poses while walking with a smirk on his face. The poster gives a festive appeal to the Telugu audience. 'Bangarraju' is the sequel to Kalyan Krishna's directorial 'Soggade Chinni Nayana'.

Billed to be a wholesome entertainer laced with a good dose of romance, action, and other commercial entertaining elements, the movie is prepping for a huge release soon. Veteran actress Ramya Krishna is playing Nagarjuna's wife, while 'Uppena' fame Krithi Shetty appears as the love interest of Naga Chaitanya.