Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOOGLEARTSCULTURE Google asks netizens to caption 'Childish Weeping' picture, sparks 2020 memes

Captions are the best part of a social media post. Don't you agree? It can give a funny or serious interpretation of any image out there. From Bollywood celebrities to brands, captions contests are a common thing on the internet. They increase user engagement and opens up the treasure box of creativity. On Friday, Google also indulged in a caption contest when it shared a picture of an art piece and asked the netizens to interpret it.

Google Arts & Culture account shared a picture and wrote, "#CaptionThis facial emotion." Their caption explained that the image is called "Childish Weeping" and was created by an artist named Franz Xaver Messerschmidt between 1771 and 1783.

Netizens were quick to come up with memes and hilarious captions on the post. Many believed that it was an accurate presentation of the year 2020 considering all the bad things happening in this year. One Instagram user said, "When you're wearing socks and are in something wet."

Another user wrote, "When you think it’s a chocolate chip cookie but it’s oatmeal raisin." "Another Zoom call," said another.

"The face you do when you see your baby dogs doing it" and "Constipated" were also some of the replies.

One user commented, "Me when I saw that there are TWO hurricanes headed for the Gulf of Mexico and I have a paid for vacation in Panama City Beach next week. #thanks2020."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage