Glacier wall breaks and slides on to highway. Watch chilling viral video

A dramatic video of a scene of an avalanche is going viral, and it is the scariest thing you will come across today. The video was shot at Tinku Nallah near Pooh, Himachal Pradesh and was shared on Twitter by Indian Revenue Services officer Naveed Trumboo.

The video begins by showing a huge chunk of glacier breaking apart and moving down a road.

Sounds of "go back, go back" can be heard as a few tourists, who were recording the scene on their phones, begin to run.

"Ever seen the force of a moving glacier in real-time? #ClimateChange is not a distant reality," Trumboo posted on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/NaveedIRS/status/1216552004635414528

Many people were left stranded on the highway after the wall broke off.

The video attracted a lot of comments, with many disputing the claim that it was a glacier that broke apart.

"It's not a glacier sir. Avalanche it is in all probability," wrote one person.

Another wrote, "Lolz, you call it glacier. It is just a big chunk of ice."

The glacier was reportedly 10 feet high.