Elderly couple gets married at old-age home where they first met. Twitter is in love with love

Nothing worked in their favour -- he was a 67-year-old man; she a 65-year-old widow. And to top it, he had once been her husband's assistant. They fell in love as they spent time at an old-age home, and wanted to solemnise their relationship through marriage.

Society, its rules and its norms stood against them....but nothing could hamper their love and belief.

And what happened thereafter was a spectacle -- not only for the organisation, but also for the world.

Lakshmi Ammal had the most unexpected meeting with Kochaniyan Menon at the government-run old-age home in Trissur's Ramavarmapuram. While Ammal had lost her husband, Kochaniyan, a native of Trissur's Irinjalakuda, was abandoned by his family.

The friendship soon turned into love, and the two shared with others their intention of spending a lifetime together.

The old-age home happily organised a traditional ceremony for their marriage. Henna, sangeet and other customs were also followed.

Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Shivakumar and District Collector S Shanavas also attended their wedding ceremony.

Kerala: 67-year-old Kochaniyan Menon and a 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal, tied the knot yesterday at a government-run old-age home in Ramavarmapuram in Thrissur district. pic.twitter.com/EXJeXyv34G — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

And Twitterati instantly fell in love with love after seeing the happy couple in pictures.

Love is indeed beautiful.