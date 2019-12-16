Photo of senior officer returning dog's salute goes viral. Twitter is in awe

The picture was shared on the occasion of RVC Day, December 14, to praise the contribution of the Remount Veterinary Corp -- which rears and trains military animals.

A picture, in which a dog's salute is returned by 15 Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, has gone viral on social media. In the photo, the Chinar Corps Commander and the dog are seen paying respect to each other's bravery. Speaking to ANI, Army officials said the moment was captured on July 01, the first day of the Amarnath Yatra earlier this year.

"While the Corps Commander was going to the holy cave for darshan, around 50 metres before it, Menaka was carrying out his duties. As the Corps Commander reached there, the dog saluted him," they said.

As per the traditions of the Indian Army, all seniors are supposed to reciprocate the salute and that is why Lt Gen Dhillon also returned the salute.

Lt Gen Dhillon retweeted the picture posted on Twitter by a handle @nee_el on the Remount Veterinary Corps Day (RVC), and tweeted: "Salute to the Buddy who saved many a lives many a times."

#RVC Day Salute to the Buddy who saved many a lives many a times 🙏🇮🇳✊ https://t.co/Xr7PQkUiWM — KJS DHILLON (@Tiny_Dhillon) December 14, 2019

The picture was shared on the occasion of RVC Day, December 14, to praise the contribution of the Remount Veterinary Corp -- which rears and trains military animals.

During operations in the Army, the dogs move along with the troops and help them detect terrorists and explosives.

A large number of these canines have been awarded gallantry medals for their role in counter-terrorism operations. The Army's RVC maintains the dogs, mules and horses of the force which help them in operating in difficult terrains and locations.

As soon as the picture was shared online, the post was flooded with heartwarming comments and replies.

Sir, it is not only a pic... It s a moment captured... Salute to a buddy by a soldier 🙏🇮🇳 — Geetika Sharma (@geetikadrsharma) December 14, 2019

This is so cute!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻💕💕 — Ritu (@RituMod) December 14, 2019

A soldier saluting another. What a gesture. Gteat — Sandeep Chopra (@ChopraBamby) December 14, 2019

Salute from one Army Officer to another Army Officer. Loyalty to the Country, Humanity and Fraternity of Remount Veterinary Corps is unbounded. Salute them all on RVCday. — Citizen 4 Forces (@C4FINDIA) December 15, 2019

Picture of the year 2019... the real hero and star of our country...👏💪👍👌✌️ — Diya40 (@Diya401) December 15, 2019

Salute for dogs and batons/bullets for people. — Bhawani Sajad (@BhawaniSajad) December 14, 2019

