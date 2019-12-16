Monday, December 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Photo of senior officer returning dog's salute goes viral. Twitter is in awe

Photo of senior officer returning dog's salute goes viral. Twitter is in awe

A picture, in which a dog's salute is returned by 15 Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, has gone viral on social media.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2019 13:42 IST
The picture was shared on the occasion of RVC Day, December

The picture was shared on the occasion of RVC Day, December 14, to praise the contribution of the Remount Veterinary Corp -- which rears and trains military animals.

A picture, in which a dog's salute is returned by 15 Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, has gone viral on social media. In the photo, the Chinar Corps Commander and the dog are seen paying respect to each other's bravery. Speaking to ANI, Army officials said the moment was captured on July 01, the first day of the Amarnath Yatra earlier this year.

"While the Corps Commander was going to the holy cave for darshan, around 50 metres before it, Menaka was carrying out his duties. As the Corps Commander reached there, the dog saluted him," they said.

As per the traditions of the Indian Army, all seniors are supposed to reciprocate the salute and that is why Lt Gen Dhillon also returned the salute.

Lt Gen Dhillon retweeted the picture posted on Twitter by a handle @nee_el on the Remount Veterinary Corps Day (RVC), and tweeted: "Salute to the Buddy who saved many a lives many a times."

The picture was shared on the occasion of RVC Day, December 14, to praise the contribution of the Remount Veterinary Corp -- which rears and trains military animals.

During operations in the Army, the dogs move along with the troops and help them detect terrorists and explosives.

A large number of these canines have been awarded gallantry medals for their role in counter-terrorism operations. The Army's RVC maintains the dogs, mules and horses of the force which help them in operating in difficult terrains and locations.

As soon as the picture was shared online, the post was flooded with heartwarming comments and replies.

What do you say?

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News