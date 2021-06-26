Delta Plus Variant: Netizens start meme fest on people vacationing during outspread

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANKITKU870 Twitterati share memes on people going out during Delta Plus Variant outspread

Just when you thought Delta Variant of Covid wasn't concerning enough, India's Health Ministry announced a new Delta Plus Variant a "Variant of Concern". The health experts have claimed that this variant of covid is has increased transmissibility, it has a stronger binding force to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response. Experts have further said that the Delta Plus Variant could evade both vaccine and infection immunity. This has caused major panic among the people as the unlock process has also been taking place. People are gearing up to return to their normal life after sitting and working from home for months. Many have already started vacationing with the unlock process.

This has further raised concerns and people have in the north rushed to hilly areas like Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand after covid lockdown, causing long traffic jams and concern for increasing covid cases. With Delta Plus Covid cases on a rise, health experts have raised an alert for everyone to stay at home and keep themselves protected.

What is Delta Plus Variant of Covid?

Delta Plus Variant (B.1.617.2.1/(AY.1) is a new mutant strain of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. The World Health Organisation tagged B.1.617.2 strain as the 'Delta' variant of COVID19, that identified as one of the drivers of the second wave of coronavirus infections. Now, this variant further mutated to form the 'Delta plus' or 'AY.1' variant.

In India, the first case of Delta plus variant was reported in a 65-year-old woman from Bhopal, who had recovered from COVID-19 under home isolation and was also administered two doses of the vaccine. Her samples were collected on May 23 and reports from the National Central for Disease Control (NCDC) on June 16 stated she tested positive for the variant.

Is Delta Plus more transmissible?

The head of the World Health Organization said the COVID-19 delta variant, first seen in India, is "the most transmissible of the variants identified so far," and warned it is now spreading in at least 85 countries. At a press briefing on Friday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the lack of vaccines in poor countries was exacerbating the delta variant's transmission. “The delta variant, the virus, will continue to evolve," Van Kerkhove said.