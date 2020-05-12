Tuesday, May 12, 2020
     
Comet Swan to light up sky on May 13 and Tweeple can't hide excitement

Comet Swan, officially designated C/2020 F8 (SWAN), will be closest to Earth on May 13 and light up the sky.

India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 12, 2020 12:43 IST
Comet Swan
Image Source : TWITTER/@NASA

On April 29, the tail of Comet Swan graced NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day website.

Space is filled with mysterious objects and we often get to see amazing views in the sky. On May 7, Flower Moon -- the last super moon of 2020 -- mesmerised skywatchers. Right after 24 to 36 hours, you can get another stupendous view of the sky fireworks from Earth. Comet Swan, officially designated C/2020 F8 (SWAN), will be closest to Earth on May 13 and light up the sky. You can see the comet from naked eyes without any telescope. On April 29, the tail of Comet Swan graced NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day website. It was shared on Twiter as well.

The Comet Swan will pass about 8.33 crore kilometers from the earth on Wednesday. Currently, the comet is about 850 million kilometers away from the earth. It is coming towards the earth very fast. 

The news sent Twitter into a frenzy and people from all across the globe expressed excitement to watch the comet.

Comet Swan will be visible only to those who live south of the Equator line. India is north of the Equator and thus, it will not be possible to see the Comet Swan with naked eyes from India.

However, the skywatchers in India can see the Comet Swan with the help of a telescope. The comet is coming rapidly from the side of the pie constellation and you will see it flashing in green quite fast.

