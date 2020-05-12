Comet Swan to light up sky on May 13 and Tweeple can't hide excitement

Image Source : TWITTER/@NASA On April 29, the tail of Comet Swan graced NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day website.

Space is filled with mysterious objects and we often get to see amazing views in the sky. On May 7, Flower Moon -- the last super moon of 2020 -- mesmerised skywatchers. Right after 24 to 36 hours, you can get another stupendous view of the sky fireworks from Earth. Comet Swan, officially designated C/2020 F8 (SWAN), will be closest to Earth on May 13 and light up the sky. You can see the comet from naked eyes without any telescope. On April 29, the tail of Comet Swan graced NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day website. It was shared on Twiter as well.

The Ion Tail of New Comet SWAN: https://t.co/YKu92zxXKe — Astronomy Picture Of The Day (@apod) April 29, 2020

I am VISIBLE to the naked eye! I am 85,194,782 km away from Earth and my current magnitude is 5.5. You can spot me near the Pisces constellation.

Please retweet and spread the word!#comet #cometc2020f8 #cometSWAN #C2020F8 #FollowTheComet — Comet SWAN (@c2020f8) May 11, 2020

+++Great news: I have just brightened from magnitude 5.5 to magnitude 5.4. Now I am VISIBLE TO THE NAKED EYE! Let the real show begin!+++ #FollowTheComet — Comet SWAN (@c2020f8) May 12, 2020

The Comet Swan will pass about 8.33 crore kilometers from the earth on Wednesday. Currently, the comet is about 850 million kilometers away from the earth. It is coming towards the earth very fast.

The news sent Twitter into a frenzy and people from all across the globe expressed excitement to watch the comet.

1/Comet Swan makes an appearance in N. America. This morning I was able to capture C/2020 F8 Swan from along the US Gulf Coast (30N). At 8 deg in altitude it was a bit tough to find in a bright moonlit sky. Canon 6D, 200mm Lens f6.3, ISO 800. Stack of 21 15sec exposures. pic.twitter.com/uvi7oAnvUn — Jonathan Talbot (@hurricane460) May 11, 2020

Hi , comet , hope you brighten more than swan and enlighten us.

By the way are you of red colour?



Love from India

Hope you become comet of the century. — Parth bhagat (@Parthbh21167752) May 12, 2020

Disintegrated Comet ATLAS has already shrugged 🌏 since last 2-3 months as we observe, now Comet SWAN as per it's name and character brings Peace to 🌏 or not is to be observed. #natureishealing #astronomy #ASTRO_GATEWAY_OPEN #AstrologyFacts — Anil Dhawan (@anildvn) May 12, 2020

Comet Swan will be visible only to those who live south of the Equator line. India is north of the Equator and thus, it will not be possible to see the Comet Swan with naked eyes from India.

However, the skywatchers in India can see the Comet Swan with the help of a telescope. The comet is coming rapidly from the side of the pie constellation and you will see it flashing in green quite fast.

