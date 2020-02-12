AAP recalls Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De India' moment after landslide victory in Delhi Election

AAP's social media team tweeted a video of SRK from Chak De India after Delhi Elections

Aam Aadmi Party is back with a bang, defying the anti-incumbency of five years of rule, the party managed to get a full majority mandate for itself again. Aaam Aadmi Party's message delivering and connect with its voters proved to be a key factor in its comeback. The social media team of AAP had been attracting attention from people all through the election campaign. Be it their witty posts or cheeky digs at the opposition, AAP's social media game was much talked about.

Wishes started pouring in for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP as soon as the trends started coming in. AAP maintained a lead that made it impossible to match up later. While Arvind Kejriwal and other key members of AAP thanked the people for their love, AAP's social media team found an interesting way to express their feelings on the result.

AAP's Twitter handle shared a scene of Chak De India featuring Shah Rukh Khan to express their emotions on the party's landslide victory. The scene is after Khan leads the Indian Girls Hockey team to its first international victory under his coaching. An emotional and proud SRK looks at the Indian flag being unfurled ahead of the Australian flag.

The post was loved by AAP supporters who shared their reactions to the tweet.

Truly ♥️♥️♥️♥️.

That's the exact feeling right now. — Vijay Yadav (@_VijayYadav_) February 11, 2020

Bohot hard — KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) February 11, 2020

Whomever is the Meme Master @ your Twitter handle is doing a great job :D It had been fun since last few days😁 — Vaibhav Goel (@gvaibhav) February 11, 2020

While many were left wondering if the admin is an SRK fan.

Now I'm 100% sure

Admin SRKian hai😂 — Samu (@MeSamruddhi) February 11, 2020

Aam Aadmi Party won 62 out of the total 70 seats in the recently declared Delhi Election results.