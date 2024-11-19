Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls PM Modi 'state betrayer', targets BJP in Warangal speech

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi and BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy during a public meeting in Warangal, held as part of the first anniversary celebrations of the Congress government. Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy targeted Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, with whom he has been engaged in an intense war of words over the last few days regarding the Musi river redevelopment project in Hyderabad.

"I had asked why you (Kishan Reddy) are creating obstacles (for the project). Are you a slave of Modi and Gujarat? Shamelessly, he replied that he is Modi's ghulam," he said.

"He is asking me if I am a slave of Sonia Gandhi. I would like to say that Soniamma, who realized Telangana statehood—a 60-year-long aspiration—is our mother," he added.

PM Modi is Telangana's betrayer

Significantly, during the address, the Telangana Chief Minister extended his attack against PM Narendra Modi by referencing the latter's alleged statement comparing the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh to killing the mother to give birth to a child. The Telangana Chief Minister claimed that Modi insulted Telangana and is a "state betrayer."

He further stated that G. Kishan Reddy, who has become "Modi's ghulam," should move to Gujarat as he does not have the right to live in Telangana.

Telangana CM slams opposition

Further, during the address, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also criticized the opposition over their alleged claims of state government hindrance. He stated that Telangana produced 1.53 crore metric tons of paddy this season on 66 lakh acres, the highest for any state in the country.

The state government is procuring the paddy and even paying a bonus for fine rice varieties, he added.

Moreover, taking a jibe at KCR following his defeat in the assembly polls last year, Reddy remarked that the BRS president should learn from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who continues to fight for the people despite losing the Lok Sabha polls thrice.

(With inputs from PTI)