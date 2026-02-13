Sangareddy Municipal Election Results 2026: List of winners in Zaheerabad, Jinnaram and Indresham

Hyderabad:

The counting of votes in Telangana's Sangareddy district municipalities is underway. The elections were held on February 11. A total of 11 municipalities in the district went to the polls to elect ward councillors. Sangareddy district consists of eleven municipalities namely, Andole-Jogipet, Gaddapotharam, Gummadidala, Indresham, Isnapur, Jinnaram, Kohir, Narayankhed, Sadasivapet, Sangareddy, and Zaheerabad. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are the main parties in Sangareddy district municipalities.

The municipalities of Ameenpur and Tellapur, which are part of the Sangareddy district geography, did not go to the polls in this phase. This is because they were recently merged into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) effective December 2, 2025. Additionally, the Bollaram municipality was also part of this merger and, therefore, was not included in the district-specific municipal poll schedule.

Here is the complete list of winners of the Sangareddy Municipality:

Ward No. Winning candidate Political party 1 Kummari krishna Congress 2 Nayikoti Swathi BJP 3 Kondapuram jagadeeshwer BJP 4 Shobharani Congress 5 Others 6 Khaja Navajoddin Congress 7 8 9 10 Banuri Shailesh Reddy Congress 11 Dasharathreddy BRS 12 13 14 Venkataramana Others 15 16 Shanthi Congress 17 18 Gandla Preethi Independent 19 Gurram Jhansi Congress 20 Anees Sultana Congress 21 Topaji Veena Congress 22 23 Kuna Vanitha Congress 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 Mohammed Zafaruddin BRS

Here is the complete list of winners of the Zaheerabad Municipality:

Ward No. Winning candidate Political Party 1 Ranga Arunkumar INC 2 Mastrath Saniya INC 3 Shridhar Reddy INC 4 Swapna BRS 5 — Others 6 — Others 7 — Others 8 — Others 9 Billipuram Pandu BRS 10 — Others 11 Gousoddin Gouri BRS 12 Mohammad Tanjeem BRS 13 Sayyad Athiqur Rehman INC 14 — Others 15 Mohammad Yunus INC 16 Kothakapu Sirisha Others 17 Mohammad Jahangeer INC 18 Gunelli Kavitha INC 19 Yerrolla Deepak BRS 20 — Others 21 — Others 22 Mohammad Jamiluddin INC 23 Bhuvanagoud BJP 24 Mohammad Parveen Jahaa BRS 25 Mohammad Jakir BRS 26 Myathati Mahesh Kumar INC 27 Kata Sravanthi BRS 28 Boggula Santhosh BJP 29 Nasreen Begum INC 30 S. Annapurna BRS 31 — Others 32 — Others 33 Tahera Begum INC 34 — Others 35 Parveen Begum BRS 36 Appam Shravan Kumar BJP 37 — Others

Here is the complete list of winners of the Jinnaram Municipality:

Ward No. Winning candidate Political party 1 Manne Manasa Congress 2 V. Pratap Reddy BJP 3 Siddunoori Ashaadevi BRS 4 Swapna BJP 5 Ellannagaari Shilpa Others 6 Janardan BRS 7 Vadde Krishna Congress 8 Vadde Laxmi Congress 9 Unyala Sreelatha Others 10 Pujari Pramoda BRS 11 B Krishna BRS 12 K Praveen Kumar Congress 13 Parvathalu Yadav Congress 14 Edla Kumara Swmy BJP 15 A. Prabakar Reddy BRS 16 Pavani BRS 17 Mahesh Yadav BRS 18 Erravalli Deena Congress 19 Begari Venkatesh BJP 20 Geetha BRS

Here is the complete list of winners of the Indresham Municipality: