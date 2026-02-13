Advertisement
  3. Sangareddy Municipal Election Results 2026: List of winners in Zaheerabad, Jinnaram and Indresham

Sangareddy is one of the 116 municipalities that went to the polls in the Telangana Local Body Elections on February 11, 2026. Scroll down to check the complete list of ward and party-wise winners.

The counting of votes in Telangana's Sangareddy district municipalities is underway. The elections were held on February 11. A total of 11 municipalities in the district went to the polls to elect ward councillors. Sangareddy district consists of eleven municipalities namely, Andole-Jogipet, Gaddapotharam, Gummadidala, Indresham, Isnapur, Jinnaram, Kohir, Narayankhed, Sadasivapet, Sangareddy, and Zaheerabad. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are the main parties in Sangareddy district municipalities. 

The municipalities of Ameenpur and Tellapur, which are part of the Sangareddy district geography, did not go to the polls in this phase. This is because they were recently merged into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) effective December 2, 2025. Additionally, the Bollaram municipality was also part of this merger and, therefore, was not included in the district-specific municipal poll schedule. 

Here is the complete list of winners of the Sangareddy Municipality: 

 Ward No.  Winning candidate  Political party
1 Kummari krishna Congress
2 Nayikoti Swathi BJP
3 Kondapuram jagadeeshwer BJP
4 Shobharani Congress
5   Others
6 Khaja Navajoddin Congress
7    
8    
9    
10 Banuri Shailesh Reddy Congress
11 Dasharathreddy BRS
12    
13    
14 Venkataramana Others
15    
16 Shanthi Congress
17    
18 Gandla Preethi Independent
19 Gurram Jhansi Congress
20 Anees Sultana Congress
21 Topaji Veena Congress
22    
23 Kuna Vanitha Congress
24    
25    
26    
27    
28    
29    
30    
31    
32    
33    
34    
35    
36    
37    
38 Mohammed Zafaruddin BRS

Here is the complete list of winners of the Zaheerabad Municipality: 

Ward No. Winning candidate Political Party
1 Ranga Arunkumar INC
2 Mastrath Saniya INC
3 Shridhar Reddy INC
4 Swapna BRS
5 Others
6 Others
7 Others
8 Others
9 Billipuram Pandu BRS
10 Others
11 Gousoddin Gouri BRS
12 Mohammad Tanjeem BRS
13 Sayyad Athiqur Rehman INC
14 Others
15 Mohammad Yunus INC
16 Kothakapu Sirisha Others
17 Mohammad Jahangeer INC
18 Gunelli Kavitha INC
19 Yerrolla Deepak BRS
20 Others
21 Others
22 Mohammad Jamiluddin INC
23 Bhuvanagoud BJP
24 Mohammad Parveen Jahaa BRS
25 Mohammad Jakir BRS
26 Myathati Mahesh Kumar INC
27 Kata Sravanthi BRS
28 Boggula Santhosh BJP
29 Nasreen Begum INC
30 S. Annapurna BRS
31 Others
32 Others
33 Tahera Begum INC
34 Others
35 Parveen Begum BRS
36 Appam Shravan Kumar BJP
37 Others

Here is the complete list of winners of the Jinnaram Municipality: 

 Ward No.  Winning candidate  Political party
1 Manne Manasa Congress
2 V. Pratap Reddy BJP
3 Siddunoori Ashaadevi BRS
4 Swapna BJP
5 Ellannagaari Shilpa Others
6 Janardan BRS
7 Vadde Krishna Congress
8 Vadde Laxmi Congress
9 Unyala Sreelatha Others
10 Pujari Pramoda BRS
11 B Krishna BRS
12 K Praveen Kumar Congress
13 Parvathalu Yadav Congress
14 Edla Kumara Swmy BJP
15 A. Prabakar Reddy BRS
16 Pavani BRS
17 Mahesh Yadav BRS
18 Erravalli Deena Congress
19 Begari Venkatesh BJP
20 Geetha BRS

Here is the complete list of winners of the Indresham Municipality: 

Ward No.  Winning candidate  Political party
1 Mallepalli Srinivas Congress
2 Sara Lavanya Others
3 Priyanka Reddy BJP
4 Manne Lakshmi Congress
5 Patlolla Latareddy BRS
6 Anti Reddy BRS
7 V Ramesh BRS
8 K Prameela BRS
9 Ch. Ramesh BRS
10 N Shivakumar Goud Congress
11 K Ambili BRS
12 Patlolla Harees Reddy BRS
13 Patlolla Anjali BRS
14 Rachamalla Srinivas Goud Congress
15 Lakadaram Sarita Congress
16 K Lakshmi BJP
17 Pasham Oormila BRS
18 Bhupalgoud Congress

 

