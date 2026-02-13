Sangareddy Municipal Election Results 2026: List of winners in Zaheerabad, Jinnaram and Indresham

Hyderabad:
The counting of votes in Telangana's Sangareddy district municipalities is underway. The elections were held on February 11. A total of 11 municipalities in the district went to the polls to elect ward councillors. Sangareddy district consists of eleven municipalities namely, Andole-Jogipet, Gaddapotharam, Gummadidala, Indresham, Isnapur, Jinnaram, Kohir, Narayankhed, Sadasivapet, Sangareddy, and Zaheerabad. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are the main parties in Sangareddy district municipalities.
The municipalities of Ameenpur and Tellapur, which are part of the Sangareddy district geography, did not go to the polls in this phase. This is because they were recently merged into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) effective December 2, 2025. Additionally, the Bollaram municipality was also part of this merger and, therefore, was not included in the district-specific municipal poll schedule.
Here is the complete list of winners of the Sangareddy Municipality:
| Ward No.
|Winning candidate
| Political party
|1
|Kummari krishna
|Congress
|2
|Nayikoti Swathi
|BJP
|3
|Kondapuram jagadeeshwer
|BJP
|4
|Shobharani
|Congress
|5
|
|Others
|6
|Khaja Navajoddin
|Congress
|7
|
|
|8
|
|
|9
|
|
|10
|Banuri Shailesh Reddy
|Congress
|11
|Dasharathreddy
|BRS
|12
|
|
|13
|
|
|14
|Venkataramana
|Others
|15
|
|
|16
|Shanthi
|Congress
|17
|
|
|18
|Gandla Preethi
|Independent
|19
|Gurram Jhansi
|Congress
|20
|Anees Sultana
|Congress
|21
|Topaji Veena
|Congress
|22
|
|
|23
|Kuna Vanitha
|Congress
|24
|
|
|25
|
|
|26
|
|
|27
|
|
|28
|
|
|29
|
|
|30
|
|
|31
|
|
|32
|
|
|33
|
|
|34
|
|
|35
|
|
|36
|
|
|37
|
|
|38
|Mohammed Zafaruddin
|BRS
Here is the complete list of winners of the Zaheerabad Municipality:
|Ward No.
|Winning candidate
|Political Party
|1
|Ranga Arunkumar
|INC
|2
|Mastrath Saniya
|INC
|3
|Shridhar Reddy
|INC
|4
|Swapna
|BRS
|5
|—
|Others
|6
|—
|Others
|7
|—
|Others
|8
|—
|Others
|9
|Billipuram Pandu
|BRS
|10
|—
|Others
|11
|Gousoddin Gouri
|BRS
|12
|Mohammad Tanjeem
|BRS
|13
|Sayyad Athiqur Rehman
|INC
|14
|—
|Others
|15
|Mohammad Yunus
|INC
|16
|Kothakapu Sirisha
|Others
|17
|Mohammad Jahangeer
|INC
|18
|Gunelli Kavitha
|INC
|19
|Yerrolla Deepak
|BRS
|20
|—
|Others
|21
|—
|Others
|22
|Mohammad Jamiluddin
|INC
|23
|Bhuvanagoud
|BJP
|24
|Mohammad Parveen Jahaa
|BRS
|25
|Mohammad Jakir
|BRS
|26
|Myathati Mahesh Kumar
|INC
|27
|Kata Sravanthi
|BRS
|28
|Boggula Santhosh
|BJP
|29
|Nasreen Begum
|INC
|30
|S. Annapurna
|BRS
|31
|—
|Others
|32
|—
|Others
|33
|Tahera Begum
|INC
|34
|—
|Others
|35
|Parveen Begum
|BRS
|36
|Appam Shravan Kumar
|BJP
|37
|—
|Others
Here is the complete list of winners of the Jinnaram Municipality:
| Ward No.
|Winning candidate
| Political party
|1
|Manne Manasa
|Congress
|2
|V. Pratap Reddy
|BJP
|3
|Siddunoori Ashaadevi
|BRS
|4
|Swapna
|BJP
|5
|Ellannagaari Shilpa
|Others
|6
|Janardan
|BRS
|7
|Vadde Krishna
|Congress
|8
|Vadde Laxmi
|Congress
|9
|Unyala Sreelatha
|Others
|10
|Pujari Pramoda
|BRS
|11
|B Krishna
|BRS
|12
|K Praveen Kumar
|Congress
|13
|Parvathalu Yadav
|Congress
|14
|Edla Kumara Swmy
|BJP
|15
|A. Prabakar Reddy
|BRS
|16
|Pavani
|BRS
|17
|Mahesh Yadav
|BRS
|18
|Erravalli Deena
|Congress
|19
|Begari Venkatesh
|BJP
|20
|Geetha
|BRS
Here is the complete list of winners of the Indresham Municipality:
|Ward No.
|Winning candidate
| Political party
|1
|Mallepalli Srinivas
|Congress
|2
|Sara Lavanya
|Others
|3
|Priyanka Reddy
|BJP
|4
|Manne Lakshmi
|Congress
|5
|Patlolla Latareddy
|BRS
|6
|Anti Reddy
|BRS
|7
|V Ramesh
|BRS
|8
|K Prameela
|BRS
|9
|Ch. Ramesh
|BRS
|10
|N Shivakumar Goud
|Congress
|11
|K Ambili
|BRS
|12
|Patlolla Harees Reddy
|BRS
|13
|Patlolla Anjali
|BRS
|14
|Rachamalla Srinivas Goud
|Congress
|15
|Lakadaram Sarita
|Congress
|16
|K Lakshmi
|BJP
|17
|Pasham Oormila
|BRS
|18
|Bhupalgoud
|Congress
