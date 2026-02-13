Ramagundam Municipal Corporation Election Result: Congress' show of strength in local body

Hyderabad:

Vote counting is in progress for the Ramagundam Municipal Corporation in Telangana. As per the latest trends, Congress party seems to be taking a decisive lead. The grand old party is leading in 10 of 60 divisions in Ramagundam Municipal Corporation. The BRS has managed to register victory in three. The BJP, however, is yet to open its account.

The counting of votes in still underway.

Polling for Ramagundam, along with six other Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities across the state, was held on February 11. The Ramagundam Municipal Corporation, located in Peddapalli district, consists of 60 wards. In the previous municipal elections held in 2020, voting was conducted in 50 wards. The TRC secured the highest number of seats, winning 18 wards and emerging as the single largest party. The Congress Party claimed 11 wards, while the BJP won 6. Independent candidates and smaller parties together captured 15 wards.

Besides Ramagundam, other Municipal Corporations in Telangana are Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahaboobnagar, Mancherial, Kothagudem and Nalgonda.

Apart from the Municipal Corporations, vote counting is also underway for 2,582 wards spread across 116 Municipalities in Telangana.

The Municipalities which witnessed polls are: Jangaon, Station Ghanpur, Narsampet, Wardhannapet, Parkal, Dornakal, Kesamudram, Mahabubabad, Maripeda, Thorrur, Bhupalpally, Choppandandi, Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Dharmapuri, Jagtiyal, Korutla, Metpalli, Raikal, Sircilla, Vemulavada, Manthani, Peddapalli, Sulthanabad, Edulapuram, Kalluru, Madhira, Sattupalli, Wyra, Aswaraopeta, Yellandu, Adilabad, Bhainsa, Khanapur, Nirmal,Asifabad, Kagaznagar, Bellampally, Chennur, Kyathanpally, Luxettipet, Amangal, Chevella, Ibrahimpatnam, Moinabad, Shadnagar, Shankarpally, Kodangal, Parigi, Tandur, Vikarabad, Aliyabad, Muduchinthalapally, Yellampet, Armur, Bheemgal and Bodhan.

Other Municipalities include Banswada, Bichkunda, Kamareddy, Yellareddy, Alair, Bhongir, Chotuppal, Mothkur, Pochampally, Yadagirigutta, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Neredcheria, Suryapet, Tirumalagiri, Chandur, Chityal, Devarakonda Hakiya, Miryalguda, Nandikonda, Cherial, Dubbaka, Gajwel, Husnabad, Andole-Jogipet, Gaddapotharam, Gummadidala, Indresham, Isnapur, Jinnaram, Kohir, Narayankhed, Sadasivapet, Sangarreddy, Zaheerabad, Medak, Narsapur, Ramayampet, Thoopran, Bhoothpur, Devarakadra, Kosgi, Maddur, Makthal, Narayanapet, Alampur, Gadwal, Ieeja, Waddepalle, Amarchinta, Atmakur, Kothakota, Pebbair, Wanaparthy, Kalwakurthy, Kollapur, Nagarkurnool and Mulugu.

Telangana local body polls:

Telangana Municipal Election was held peacefully with over 73 per cent of voters exercising their franchise on Wednesday. The DGP, who monitored polling, said elaborate security arrangements were made to ensure that the process was smooth.