Nizamabad Municipal Election Results 2026: List of winners from Bheemgal as Congress secures majority

Written By: Amman Khurana
Congress secures a clear majority in Bheemgal municipality in Nizamabad district, winning 8 of 12 wards in the 2026 civic polls. The results mark a sharp reversal from 2020, when BRS had swept all seats. Here is the full ward-wise list of winners.

Bheemgal municipality in Nizamabad district delivered a decisive verdict in the 2026 municipal elections, with Congress registering a dominant performance. Image Source : PTI
Hyderabad:

Bheemgal municipality in Nizamabad district has delivered a clear and decisive verdict in the 2026 municipal elections, with the Congress registering a dominant performance across the town. Winning 8 out of the total 12 wards, the party has secured control of the municipality, marking a significant political shift in the local body. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which had previously held a firm grip over the civic body, managed to win the remaining 4 wards.

The results indicate a strong consolidation of support in favour of the Congress across multiple segments of the municipality, with the party making steady gains ward after ward as counting progressed.

Bheemgal list of winners:

  • Ward 1: A. Sreeja — Congress
  • Ward 2: Ch. Kushalatha — Congress
  • Ward 3: T. Sathish — Congress
  • Ward 4: G. Balalaxmi — BRS
  • Ward 5: B. Lavanya — BRS
  • Ward 6: B. Nagamani — Congress
  • Ward 7: M.D. Anjum Ali — Congress
  • Ward 8: M. Sandeep — Congress
  • Ward 9: N. Ravi — BRS
  • Ward 10: S. Latha — Congress
  • Ward 11: M. Sangya — Congress
  • Ward 12: M. Anupama — BRS

The outcome marks a dramatic reversal from the previous municipal elections held in 2020, when BRS had swept Bheemgal municipality, winning all 12 wards. The latest results therefore signal a major political turnaround, with Congress not only opening its account but establishing a clear majority to take charge of the civic administration.

