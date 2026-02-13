Nirmal Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Congress ahead in 10 seats; neck-to-neck fight with BJP

Hyderabad:

Congress is ahead in Nirmal municipality, the party won ten seats and is having a close contest with BJP which is trailing behind with six seats. BRS won three seats. The local body went to poll on Wednesday, February 10 along with 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. The Nirmal district has three municipalities- Nirmal Municipality, Bhainsa Municipality, Khanapur Municipality. A total of 2,996 wards — 414 in municipal corporations and 2,582 in municipalities — went to the polls, the voter turnout recorded 73 per cent.

The State Election Commission (SEC) said 73.01 percentage of voting was recorded. Khammam and Kothagudem districts recorded a particularly strong voter turnout, with over 82 per cent polling in Khammam and 73 per cent in Kothagudem

In the previous civic elections held in 2020, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has secured control of Bhainsa municipality with 15 seats, followed by BJP which bagged 9 seats. Khanapur has 12 wards, out of which INC bagged 5 seats, TRS- 5 seats. The Nirmal municipality has 42 wards, TRS was emerged victorious last election by securing a majority with 30 seats.

The Municipalities went to polls are- Jangaon, Station Ghanpur, Narsampet, Wardhannapet, Parkal, Dornakal, Kesamudram, Mahabubabad, Maripeda, Thorrur, Bhupalpally, Choppandandi, Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Dharmapuri, Jagtiyal, Korutla, Metpalli, Raikal, Sircilla, Vemulavada, Manthani, Peddapalli, Sulthanabad, Edulapuram, Kalluru, Madhira, Sattupalli, Wyra, Aswaraopeta, Yellandu, Adilabad, Bhainsa, Khanapur, Nirmal,Asifabad, Kagaznagar, Bellampally, Chennur, Kyathanpally, Luxettipet, Amangal, Chevella, Ibrahimpatnam, Moinabad, Shadnagar, Shankarpally, Kodangal, Parigi, Tandur, Vikarabad, Aliyabad, Muduchinthalapally, Yellampet, Armur, Bheemgal and Bodhan.

Other Municipalities went to the polls include Banswada, Bichkunda, Kamareddy, Yellareddy, Alair, Bhongir, Chotuppal, Mothkur, Pochampally, Yadagirigutta, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Neredcheria, Suryapet, Tirumalagiri, Chandur, Chityal, Devarakonda Hakiya, Miryalguda, Nandikonda, Cherial, Dubbaka, Gajwel, Husnabad, Andole-Jogipet, Gaddapotharam, Gummadidala, Indresham, Isnapur, Jinnaram, Kohir, Narayankhed, Sadasivapet, Sangarreddy, Zaheerabad, Medak, Narsapur, Ramayampet, Thoopran, Bhoothpur, Devarakadra, Kosgi, Maddur, Makthal, Narayanapet, Alampur, Gadwal, Ieeja, Waddepalle, Amarchinta, Atmakur, Kothakota, Pebbair, Wanaparthy, Kalwakurthy, Kollapur, Nagarkurnool and Mulugu.

