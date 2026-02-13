Advertisement
Nalgonda Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Nalgonda is one of the seven municipalities that went to the polls in the Telangana Local Body Elections on February 11, 2026. Scroll down to check the complete list of ward and party-wise winners.

Hyderabad:

Nalgonda is one of the seven municipal corporations that went to the polls in the Telangana Local Body Elections 2026 on February 11. The counting of votes took place on Friday across all 48 wards. Nalgonda went to the polls for the first time after being upgraded to a Municipal Corporation, as the contest for the inaugural mayor’s post has become a matter of prestige for Congress, BJP and BRS. 

Nalgonda Municipal Corporation consists of six municipalities namely Chandur (10 wards), Chityal (12 wards), Devarakonda (20 wards), Haliya (12 wards), Miryalguda (48 wards), and Nandikonda (12 wards). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are the main parties in Nalgonda Municipal Corporation. Notably, Nalgonda registered the highest polling at 77.36 per cent among all seven municipal corporations in the state. 

Here is the complete list of winners of the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation:

Ward-wise Result Table

Ward No. Candidate Name Party Status
1 Alakuntla Nagaraju INC Won
2     Pending
3     Pending
4 Rathnagiri Tharakamma BRS Won
5 Punna Gnaneshwari INC Won
6     Pending
7 Maragoni Bhavani BRS Won
8 Santoshini INC Won
9 Bhagavath Deeplanayak BRS Won
10     Pending
11     Pending
12 Mamidi Kranthi Kumar INC Won
13     Pending
14 Bojja Shankaraiah INC Won
15 D. Ramesh BRS Won
16 Perika Swathi INC Won
17 Mandhadi Likitha BRS Won
18     Pending
19 Gogula Ganesh INC Won
20 Alli Subhash INC Won
21 Mohammed Ibrahim INC Won
22     Pending
23     Pending
24     Pending
25     Pending
26     Pending
27     Pending
28 Gundeboina Pushalatha INC Won
29     Pending
30 Maragoni Naveen Kumar INC Won
31 Kousar INC Won
32 Burri Chaitanya Srinivas Reddy INC Won
33 Regatte Andalu INC Won
34 Sreedhar Reddy INC Won
35 Etikala Mangamma INC Won
36      
37 Ramagiri Akhil BJP Won
38 Boyinapally Vedasri INC Won
39     Pending
40 Boddupaly Laxmi INC Won
41     Pending
42     Won
43     Pending
44 Muhammad Irfan Ahamed INC Won
45 Muhammad Asharaf Ali INC Won
46     Pending
47 Abbagoni Kavitha INC Won
48 Yama Kavitha Rani INC Won
Top News

