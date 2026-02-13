Nalgonda Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Hyderabad:

Nalgonda is one of the seven municipal corporations that went to the polls in the Telangana Local Body Elections 2026 on February 11. The counting of votes took place on Friday across all 48 wards. Nalgonda went to the polls for the first time after being upgraded to a Municipal Corporation, as the contest for the inaugural mayor’s post has become a matter of prestige for Congress, BJP and BRS.

Nalgonda Municipal Corporation consists of six municipalities namely Chandur (10 wards), Chityal (12 wards), Devarakonda (20 wards), Haliya (12 wards), Miryalguda (48 wards), and Nandikonda (12 wards). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are the main parties in Nalgonda Municipal Corporation. Notably, Nalgonda registered the highest polling at 77.36 per cent among all seven municipal corporations in the state.

Here is the complete list of winners of the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation:

Ward-wise Result Table