Siddipet Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Congress wins 7 wards in Husnabad; BRS wins 4 in Dubbaka

Hyderabad:

Counting of votes for Cherial, Dubbaka, Gajwel and Husnabad municipalities in Telangana’s Siddipet district began at 8 am and is currently underway. Cherial municipality has a total of 12 wards, while Dubbaka, Gajwel and Husnabad have 20 wards each.

In the previous municipal elections held in 2020, the four municipalities reflected varied party performances. In Cherial, the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won 5 wards each, while Independent candidates secured 2 wards. In Dubbaka, BRS and Independent candidates won 9 wards each, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and others secured 1 ward each. In Gajwel, BRS won 13 wards, Independents 6, and the Congress 1. In Husnabad, BRS secured 9 wards, the Congress 6, the BJP 2, and Independents 3.

Results are being declared in Husnabad municipality of Siddipet district, with wins being recorded across several wards:

Chennamaneni Anusha (Congress) wins from Ward 1.

Burugu Latha (Congress) is declared elected from Ward 2.

Konda Rajitha (Congress) wins from Ward 3.

Pilli Thirupathi (Congress) emerges victorious from Ward 4.

Bollishetty Raju (Congress) wins from Ward 5.

Bhukya Sampath Nayak (Congress) is elected from Ward 6.

Chithari Padma (Congress) wins from Ward 7.

Results are being declared in Dubbaka municipality of Siddipet district, with wins being recorded across wards:

Ramya (BRS) wins from Ward 1.

Kanakaraju (BJP) is declared elected from Ward 2.

Balakishan (BRS) wins from Ward 4.

Nirosha (BRS) is declared elected from Ward 5.

Sandhya Rani (BRS) wins from Ward 6.

Telangana Municipal Polling Records 73.01% Turnout

Earlier, polling for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across Telangana concluded peacefully on Wednesday, with more than 52 lakh voters casting their ballots. Voting began at 7 am and continued until 5 pm. The counting of votes is scheduled for February 13. The elections are being seen as a key political test for the ruling Congress, the opposition BJP, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), 73.01 per cent voter turnout was recorded. The polls were largely peaceful, except for minor skirmishes in a few areas. Khammam and Kothagudem districts witnessed strong participation, with over 82 per cent polling in Khammam and 73 per cent in Kothagudem by 5 pm.