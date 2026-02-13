Medchal-Malkajgiri Municipal Election Results: List of winners in Aliyabad, Muduchinthalapally and Yellampet

Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday declared the results for elections to the 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in 32 districts of the state. These local body elections witnessed a mixed result, with the ruling Congress further strengthening its position in the state, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), making a slight comeback in Telangana. The BRS, which ruled Telangana from 2013 to 2023, was wiped out from power in the 2023 assembly elections.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also strengthened its position at the grassroot levels of Telangana, continuing its impressive performance in elections to the municipalities and the municipal corporations. Notably, the saffron party had earlier slammed the ruling Congress and accused it of intimidating the civic body elections in the state.
|Aliyabad
|Ward
|Winner candidate
|Party name
|1
|H Venkatesh
|BRS
|2
|G Deepa
|Congress
|3
|4
|Yellu Deepika
|BJP
|5
|K Malathi
|BJP
|6
|Kaira Ganesh
|BJP
|7
|G Venkatesh
|Independent
|8
|K Shirisha
|Congress
|9
|10
|S Vanaja
|Congress
|11
|SJ Reddy
|Congress
|12
|13
|MY Baba
|BRS
|14
|T Maunika
|Congress
|15
|16
|C Vanaja
|BRS
|17
|MS Reddy
|Congress
|18
|19
|G Kumar
|BRS
|20
|M Vangari
|Congress
===========
|Muduchinthalapally
|Ward
|Winning candidate
|Party name
|1
|Muddam Papireddy
|Congress
|2
|V Priyanka
|BJP
|3
|4
|J Ravi
|BRS
|5
|6
|7
|M Naveen
|BRS
|8
|D Latha
|Congress
|9
|10
|M Govardanreddy
|BRS
|11
|12
|13
|Vishnu Vardanreddy
|BRS
|14
|G Janreddy
|BRS
|15
|16
|17
|G Maheshwari
|BRS
|18
|19
|G Ramesh
|BRS
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
===========
|Yellampet
|Ward
|Winning candidate
|Party name
|1
|Mamilla Balami
|Congress
|2
|B Sharada
|BJP
|3
|4
|Maloth Shanthi
|Congress
|5
|Noonavath Parvathi
|Congress
|6
|7
|Banala Kumar
|BRS
|8
|L Sridevi
|BRS
|9
|10
|N Srilatha
|BRS
|11
|G Akhila
|BRS
|12
|D Kalpana
|BRS
|13
|SM Goud
|Congress
|14
|15
|N Venugopal
|Congress
|16
|SSS Kumar Reddy
|BRS
|17
|D Narsimha
|BRS
|18
|19
|Mekala Rajitha
|BJP
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
The polling for the elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations - which witnessed a triangular contest between the Congress, the BRS and the BJP - were held across Telangana on Wednesday, witnessing a voter turnout of around 73 per cent. For the counting of votes, the Telangana State Election Commission has deployed around 12,000 police personnel and Quick Response Teams at all the counting centres.