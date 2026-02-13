Advertisement
  3. Medchal-Malkajgiri Municipal Election Results: List of winners in Aliyabad, Muduchinthalapally and Yellampet

Medchal-Malkajgiri Municipal Election Results: List of winners in Aliyabad, Muduchinthalapally and Yellampet

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

Medchal-Malkajgiri Municipal Election Results 2026: The local body elections in Telangana saw a mixed results, with all parties - the ruling Congress, and the opposition BJP and the BRS - making significant gains in the state.

People cast their votes for Telangana local body elections.
People cast their votes for Telangana local body elections. Image Source : ANI
Hyderabad:

Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday declared the results for elections to the 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in 32 districts of the state. These local body elections witnessed a mixed result, with the ruling Congress further strengthening its position in the state, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), making a slight comeback in Telangana. The BRS, which ruled Telangana from 2013 to 2023, was wiped out from power in the 2023 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also strengthened its position at the grassroot levels of Telangana, continuing its impressive performance in elections to the municipalities and the municipal corporations. Notably, the saffron party had earlier slammed the ruling Congress and accused it of intimidating the civic body elections in the state.

Aliyabad
Ward Winner candidate Party name
1 H Venkatesh BRS
2 G Deepa Congress
3    
4 Yellu Deepika BJP
5 K Malathi BJP
6 Kaira Ganesh  BJP
7 G Venkatesh Independent
8 K Shirisha Congress
9    
10 S Vanaja Congress
11 SJ Reddy Congress
12    
13 MY Baba  BRS
14 T Maunika Congress
15    
16 C Vanaja BRS
17 MS Reddy Congress
18    
19 G Kumar BRS
20 M Vangari Congress

===========

Muduchinthalapally
Ward Winning candidate Party name
1 Muddam Papireddy Congress
2 V Priyanka BJP
3    
4 J Ravi BRS
5    
6    
7 M Naveen BRS
8 D Latha Congress
9    
10 M Govardanreddy BRS
11    
12    
13 Vishnu Vardanreddy BRS
14 G Janreddy BRS
15    
16    
17 G Maheshwari  BRS
18    
19 G Ramesh BRS
20    
21    
22    
23    
24    

===========

Yellampet 
Ward Winning candidate Party name
1 Mamilla Balami Congress
2 B Sharada  BJP
3    
4 Maloth Shanthi  Congress
5 Noonavath Parvathi  Congress
6    
7 Banala Kumar BRS
8 L Sridevi BRS
9    
10 N Srilatha BRS
11 G Akhila  BRS
12 D Kalpana BRS
13 SM Goud Congress
14    
15 N Venugopal Congress
16 SSS Kumar Reddy BRS
17 D Narsimha BRS
18    
19 Mekala Rajitha BJP
20    
21    
22    
23    
24    

The polling for the elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations - which witnessed a triangular contest between the Congress, the BRS and the BJP - were held across Telangana on Wednesday, witnessing a voter turnout of around 73 per cent. For the counting of votes, the Telangana State Election Commission has deployed around 12,000 police personnel and Quick Response Teams at all the counting centres. 

Top News

