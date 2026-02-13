Medchal-Malkajgiri Municipal Election Results: List of winners in Aliyabad, Muduchinthalapally and Yellampet

Hyderabad:

Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday declared the results for elections to the 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in 32 districts of the state. These local body elections witnessed a mixed result, with the ruling Congress further strengthening its position in the state, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), making a slight comeback in Telangana. The BRS, which ruled Telangana from 2013 to 2023, was wiped out from power in the 2023 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also strengthened its position at the grassroot levels of Telangana, continuing its impressive performance in elections to the municipalities and the municipal corporations. Notably, the saffron party had earlier slammed the ruling Congress and accused it of intimidating the civic body elections in the state.

Aliyabad Ward Winner candidate Party name 1 H Venkatesh BRS 2 G Deepa Congress 3 4 Yellu Deepika BJP 5 K Malathi BJP 6 Kaira Ganesh BJP 7 G Venkatesh Independent 8 K Shirisha Congress 9 10 S Vanaja Congress 11 SJ Reddy Congress 12 13 MY Baba BRS 14 T Maunika Congress 15 16 C Vanaja BRS 17 MS Reddy Congress 18 19 G Kumar BRS 20 M Vangari Congress

===========

Muduchinthalapally Ward Winning candidate Party name 1 Muddam Papireddy Congress 2 V Priyanka BJP 3 4 J Ravi BRS 5 6 7 M Naveen BRS 8 D Latha Congress 9 10 M Govardanreddy BRS 11 12 13 Vishnu Vardanreddy BRS 14 G Janreddy BRS 15 16 17 G Maheshwari BRS 18 19 G Ramesh BRS 20 21 22 23 24

===========

Yellampet Ward Winning candidate Party name 1 Mamilla Balami Congress 2 B Sharada BJP 3 4 Maloth Shanthi Congress 5 Noonavath Parvathi Congress 6 7 Banala Kumar BRS 8 L Sridevi BRS 9 10 N Srilatha BRS 11 G Akhila BRS 12 D Kalpana BRS 13 SM Goud Congress 14 15 N Venugopal Congress 16 SSS Kumar Reddy BRS 17 D Narsimha BRS 18 19 Mekala Rajitha BJP 20 21 22 23 24

The polling for the elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations - which witnessed a triangular contest between the Congress, the BRS and the BJP - were held across Telangana on Wednesday, witnessing a voter turnout of around 73 per cent. For the counting of votes, the Telangana State Election Commission has deployed around 12,000 police personnel and Quick Response Teams at all the counting centres.