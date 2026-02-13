Medak Municipality Election Result: List of winners in Medak, Narsapur, Ramayampet and Thoopran

Hyderabad:

Vote counting is in progress for the municipal elections in Telangana after polling concluded on February 11. The civic exercise spanned 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across the state, with over 52 lakh registered voters eligible to participate. Nearly 13,000 candidates are in the fray.

Polling was conducted in 2,582 wards across the 116 municipalities spread over 32 districts. However, elections were not held in six municipalities since their respective terms are still ongoing.

Focus on Medak district

The stakes are particularly high in Medak district, which has four municipalities going to the polls:

Medak – 32 wards

Narsapur – 15 wards

Ramayampet – 12 wards

Thoopran – 16 wards

Ward-wise winners in Medak district

Medak Municipality

Ward Candidate Party 1 Rajavva BRS 2 3 4 Swarupa BRS 5 6 7 Shamsunnisa Congress 8 9 10 Lakshmi Congress 11 12 13 Sandhya BRS 14 15 16 Rajashekhar BRS 17 18 19 Sampath Congress 20 21 22 Gouse BRS 23 24 25 Sohel BRS 26 27 28 Akhila BJP 29 30 31 Shivaramakrishna Congress 32 Manasa Congress

Narsapur Municipality

Ward Candidate Party 1 Minike Narsamma Congress 2 3 4 Erragolla Rajamani BJP 5 Machunuri Laxmi Congress 6 7 Mohammad Moijoddin BRS 8 Chintakunta Srikanth BJP 9 10 Bullet Raju BRS 11 Manne Niranjandas BJP 12 13 Buchhesh Yadav BJP 14 Durgappagari Sarala Congress 15

Ramayampet Municipality

Ward Candidate Party 1 Gajavada Lavanya Congress 2 3 4 Byram Swapna Congress 5 6 7 Gajavada Nagaraju Congress 8 Jangampally Shivashankar BJP 9 10 Maddela Madhavi BRS 11 Shyamala Congress 12

Thoopran Municipality