Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Telangana
  3. Medak Municipality Election Result: List of winners in Medak, Narsapur, Ramayampet and Thoopran

Medak Municipality Election Result: List of winners in Medak, Narsapur, Ramayampet and Thoopran

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

Polling was conducted in 2,582 wards across the 116 municipalities spread over 32 districts. However, elections were not held in six municipalities since their respective terms are still ongoing.

The civic exercise spanned 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across the state, with over 52 lakh registered voters eligible to participate.
The civic exercise spanned 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across the state, with over 52 lakh registered voters eligible to participate. Image Source : Representational image
Hyderabad:

Vote counting is in progress for the municipal elections in Telangana after polling concluded on February 11. The civic exercise spanned 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across the state, with over 52 lakh registered voters eligible to participate. Nearly 13,000 candidates are in the fray.

Polling was conducted in 2,582 wards across the 116 municipalities spread over 32 districts. However, elections were not held in six municipalities since their respective terms are still ongoing.

Focus on Medak district

The stakes are particularly high in Medak district, which has four municipalities going to the polls:

Medak – 32 wards
Narsapur – 15 wards
Ramayampet – 12 wards
Thoopran – 16 wards

Ward-wise winners in Medak district

Medak Municipality

Ward Candidate Party
1 Rajavva  BRS
2    
3    
4 Swarupa BRS
5    
6    
7 Shamsunnisa Congress
8    
9    
10 Lakshmi Congress
11    
12    
13 Sandhya BRS
14    
15    
16 Rajashekhar BRS
17    
18    
19 Sampath Congress
20    
21    
22 Gouse BRS
23    
24    
25 Sohel BRS
26    
27    
28 Akhila BJP
29    
30    
31 Shivaramakrishna Congress
32 Manasa Congress

Narsapur Municipality

Ward Candidate Party
1 Minike Narsamma Congress
2    
3    
4 Erragolla Rajamani BJP
5 Machunuri Laxmi Congress
6    
7 Mohammad Moijoddin BRS
8 Chintakunta Srikanth BJP
9    
10 Bullet Raju BRS
11 Manne Niranjandas BJP
12    
13 Buchhesh Yadav BJP
14 Durgappagari Sarala Congress
15    

Ramayampet Municipality

Ward Candidate Party
1 Gajavada Lavanya Congress
2    
3    
4 Byram Swapna Congress
5    
6    
7 Gajavada Nagaraju Congress
8 Jangampally Shivashankar BJP
9    
10 Maddela Madhavi BRS
11 Shyamala Congress
12    

Thoopran Municipality

Ward Candidate Party
1 Rajani BRS
2    
3    
4 Rathod Jaipal BRS
5    
6    
7 Manne Swamy BJP
8    
9    
10 M Laxmi BRS
11    
12    
13 Chelimela Ramulu BRS
14    
15 Kodipaka Annapurna Congress
16    

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana
Medak Telangana Municipal Corporation Telangana Municipal Corporation Elections Telangana Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 Telangana Municipalities Elections Telangana Local Body Elections
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\