Medak Municipality Election Result: List of winners in Medak, Narsapur, Ramayampet and Thoopran

Vote counting is in progress for the municipal elections in Telangana after polling concluded on February 11. The civic exercise spanned 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across the state, with over 52 lakh registered voters eligible to participate. Nearly 13,000 candidates are in the fray.
Polling was conducted in 2,582 wards across the 116 municipalities spread over 32 districts. However, elections were not held in six municipalities since their respective terms are still ongoing.
Focus on Medak district
The stakes are particularly high in Medak district, which has four municipalities going to the polls:
Medak – 32 wards
Narsapur – 15 wards
Ramayampet – 12 wards
Thoopran – 16 wards
Ward-wise winners in Medak district
Medak Municipality
|Ward
|Candidate
|Party
|1
|Rajavva
|BRS
|2
|3
|4
|Swarupa
|BRS
|5
|6
|7
|Shamsunnisa
|Congress
|8
|9
|10
|Lakshmi
|Congress
|11
|12
|13
|Sandhya
|BRS
|14
|15
|16
|Rajashekhar
|BRS
|17
|18
|19
|Sampath
|Congress
|20
|21
|22
|Gouse
|BRS
|23
|24
|25
|Sohel
|BRS
|26
|27
|28
|Akhila
|BJP
|29
|30
|31
|Shivaramakrishna
|Congress
|32
|Manasa
|Congress
Narsapur Municipality
|Ward
|Candidate
|Party
|1
|Minike Narsamma
|Congress
|2
|3
|4
|Erragolla Rajamani
|BJP
|5
|Machunuri Laxmi
|Congress
|6
|7
|Mohammad Moijoddin
|BRS
|8
|Chintakunta Srikanth
|BJP
|9
|10
|Bullet Raju
|BRS
|11
|Manne Niranjandas
|BJP
|12
|13
|Buchhesh Yadav
|BJP
|14
|Durgappagari Sarala
|Congress
|15
Ramayampet Municipality
|Ward
|Candidate
|Party
|1
|Gajavada Lavanya
|Congress
|2
|3
|4
|Byram Swapna
|Congress
|5
|6
|7
|Gajavada Nagaraju
|Congress
|8
|Jangampally Shivashankar
|BJP
|9
|10
|Maddela Madhavi
|BRS
|11
|Shyamala
|Congress
|12
Thoopran Municipality
|Ward
|Candidate
|Party
|1
|Rajani
|BRS
|2
|3
|4
|Rathod Jaipal
|BRS
|5
|6
|7
|Manne Swamy
|BJP
|8
|9
|10
|M Laxmi
|BRS
|11
|12
|13
|Chelimela Ramulu
|BRS
|14
|15
|Kodipaka Annapurna
|Congress
|16