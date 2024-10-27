Telangana caste survey to start from November 4-5, conclude by November 30: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday said the government is expected to start a caste survey in the state from November 4-5 and it is likely to be completed by November 30.

The minister said the schedule had been approved during a Cabinet meeting. While addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, he said a proforma for the caste survey was approved.

The caste survey is being taken up in line with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's commitment to conduct the survey in the state as well as across the nation, the minister asserted.

80,000 government employees to conduct survey

"80,000 government employees will be roped in for conducting the survey and they will be appropriately trained for it," Prabhakar said.

The actual enumeration, covering every household, is likely to start from November 4 or 5, he said.

All the data collected will be kept in public domain, he said.

Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy said the Cabinet also decided that 3,500 houses will be constructed for the poorest of the poor in each of the 119 assembly constituencies.

“A day or two after Diwali, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will launch the Indiramma Housing programme,” he said.

Hyderabad Metro Rail network to be expanded

The Hyderabad Metro Rail network will be expanded by approximately 76.4 km on five routes involving an expenditure of over Rs 24,000 crore under the PPP model as a joint venture between state and central governments, he said.

In the cabinet meeting, it was also decided to develop a road network in the state under the PPP model. For this, a committee with senior officials will be formed to study the models in other states, Reddy said.

According to Reddy, the road network improvement is expected to cost between Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 28,000 crore in the next four years.

(With PTI inputs)

