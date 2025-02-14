Telangana Bandh today: Will schools, colleges, banks to remain shut? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana Bandh has been called today.

Telangana Bandh: A statewide bandh has been called on Friday across Telangana by the leaders of Mala Mahanadu in protest against the state government's move on the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes. The development comes as Justice Shameem Akthar's one-man commission recommended 5% reservation for Malas in its report to the state govt, which tabled it in the assembly on February 4.

What Mala Mahanadu leaders said on Telangana Bandh

The Mala Mahanadu leaders are planning protests and exploring legal options to block the implementation of sub-division reservations in the employment and education sectors. In the meantime, some of the leaders have filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court, which is currently listed. Schools and colleges have recently faced unexpected holidays due to various reasons, and this bandh might add another break for students.

Telangana Bandh: Who called it and why

The Telangana Bandh has been called by Mala Mahanadu and the SC Classification Opposition Committee to protest against SC classification policies. The agitators argue that the decision of the commission goes against constitutional principles and that the National SC Commission should have been consulted before making such decisions.

Telangana Bandh: Will schools, and colleges remain shut

As a day-long bandh has been called, several essential services might be disrupted.the functioniong of the schools and colleges might get affected due to the bandh. However, authorities are yet to confirm if schools and colleges will officially remain closed.

Moreover, the Public Transport system and buses are also likely to be affected. Apart from this, the banks and offices might experience partial or full shutdown due to the bandh on Friday.