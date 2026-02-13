Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Telangana
  3. Karimnagar Municipal Election Results 2026: List of party-wise winners of Choppadandi, Huzurabad, Jammikunta

Karimnagar Municipal Election Results 2026: List of party-wise winners of Choppadandi, Huzurabad, Jammikunta

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Congress sweeps Choppadandi Municipality in Karimnagar district, winning 10 of 14 wards in the 2026 Telangana municipal elections. BJP wins 3 wards and BRS 1. Counting is underway at 123 centres amid tight security.

List of party-wise winners of Karimnagar Municipal Election Results 2026
List of party-wise winners of Karimnagar Municipal Election Results 2026 Image Source : PTI/File
Hyderabad:

The ruling Congress has swept the Choppadandi Municipality in Karimnagar district, winning 10 out of 14 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party secured 3 wards, while the BRS won 1 ward. In the 2020 elections, the Congress had won 2 out of 14 wards. The ruling party is also leading in the Huzurabad and Jammikunta municipalities, strengthening its position in the district.

Voter Turnout 

A voter turnout of 73 per cent was recorded on February 11 during the Telangana municipal elections, which were held for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. The elections are being closely watched as a key test of strength for the ruling Congress, the opposition BJP, and the BRS.

Counting Underway Amid Tight Security

The counting of votes is being conducted at 123 centres across the state. Since ballot papers were used, the counting process is expected to take time.

The State Election Commission has enforced strict security measures, including restricted access to counting halls, webcasting at centres, and prohibitory orders around the premises to ensure transparency and maintain peace.

Full list of party-wise winners of Karimnagar's Choppadandi municipality 

Ward No.  Winners of Choppadandi Municipality Party
Ward 1 SARITHA VADLURI INC
Ward 2 KOTTE SUNITHA INC
Ward 3 CHILLA ARCHANA BJP
Ward 4 KANUMALLA RAJASHEKAR INC
Ward 5 VADLOORI ANUSHA INC
Ward 6 OLUGUTTULA SURESH INC
Ward 7 KOTHA SUMALATHA BRS
Ward 8 RAJANNALA RAJU BJP
Ward 9 GURRAM RAJENDAR REDDY INC
Ward 10 GURRAM SUJITH INC
Ward 11 PITTALA VENKATESH INC
Ward 12 MUDDAM RAJESHWARI INC
Ward 13 JITTA MANGA BJP
Ward 14 PERUMANDLA MANASA INC

Full list of party-wise winners of Karimnagar's Jammikunta municipality 

Ward No. Winners of Jammikunta Municipality Party
Ward 1    
Ward 2    
Ward 3    
Ward 4    
Ward 5    
Ward 6 Sripathi Swarnalatha INC
Ward 7    
Ward 8    
Ward 9    
Ward 10    
Ward 11    
Ward 12 RAMADEVI CHUNCHU BRS
Ward 13    
Ward 14 SHIRISHA MAISA BRS
Ward 15    
Ward 16    
Ward 17    
Ward 18    
Ward 19    
Ward 20    
Ward 21    
Ward 22    
Ward 23    
Ward 24    
Ward 25    
Ward 26    
Ward 27    
Ward 28    
Ward 29    
Ward 30    

 

Full list of party-wise winners of Karimnagar's Huzurabad municipality 

Ward No. Winners of Huzurabad Municipality Party
Ward 1    
Ward 2    
Ward 3 Gande Srinivas BRS
Ward 4 Prathapa Thara BRS
Ward 5    
Ward 6    
Ward 7    
Ward 8    
Ward 9    
Ward 10    
Ward 11    
Ward 12    
Ward 13    
Ward 14    
Ward 15    
Ward 16    
Ward 17    
Ward 18    
Ward 19    
Ward 20    
Ward 21    
Ward 22    
Ward 23    
Ward 24    
Ward 25    
Ward 26    
Ward 27    
Ward 28    
Ward 29    
Ward 30    
 
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana
Telangana Telangana Municipal Corporation Telangana Municipal Corporation Elections Telangana Municipal Corporation Elections 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\