Karimnagar Municipal Election Results 2026: List of party-wise winners of Choppadandi, Huzurabad, Jammikunta

Hyderabad:

The ruling Congress has swept the Choppadandi Municipality in Karimnagar district, winning 10 out of 14 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party secured 3 wards, while the BRS won 1 ward. In the 2020 elections, the Congress had won 2 out of 14 wards. The ruling party is also leading in the Huzurabad and Jammikunta municipalities, strengthening its position in the district.

Voter Turnout

A voter turnout of 73 per cent was recorded on February 11 during the Telangana municipal elections, which were held for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. The elections are being closely watched as a key test of strength for the ruling Congress, the opposition BJP, and the BRS.

Counting Underway Amid Tight Security

The counting of votes is being conducted at 123 centres across the state. Since ballot papers were used, the counting process is expected to take time.

The State Election Commission has enforced strict security measures, including restricted access to counting halls, webcasting at centres, and prohibitory orders around the premises to ensure transparency and maintain peace.

Full list of party-wise winners of Karimnagar's Choppadandi municipality

Ward No. Winners of Choppadandi Municipality Party Ward 1 SARITHA VADLURI INC Ward 2 KOTTE SUNITHA INC Ward 3 CHILLA ARCHANA BJP Ward 4 KANUMALLA RAJASHEKAR INC Ward 5 VADLOORI ANUSHA INC Ward 6 OLUGUTTULA SURESH INC Ward 7 KOTHA SUMALATHA BRS Ward 8 RAJANNALA RAJU BJP Ward 9 GURRAM RAJENDAR REDDY INC Ward 10 GURRAM SUJITH INC Ward 11 PITTALA VENKATESH INC Ward 12 MUDDAM RAJESHWARI INC Ward 13 JITTA MANGA BJP Ward 14 PERUMANDLA MANASA INC

Full list of party-wise winners of Karimnagar's Jammikunta municipality

Ward No. Winners of Jammikunta Municipality Party
Ward 6 Sripathi Swarnalatha INC
Ward 12 RAMADEVI CHUNCHU BRS
Ward 14 SHIRISHA MAISA BRS

Full list of party-wise winners of Karimnagar's Huzurabad municipality