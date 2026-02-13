Advertisement
Jagtial Municipal Election Results: List of winners in Dharmapuri, Jagtiyal, Korutla, Metpalli and Raikal

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

Congress performed strongly in Dharmapuri, while Jagtiyal saw a mixed verdict with wins for Congress, BRS, BJP, AIMIM and several Independents. In Korutla, BRS secured a majority of the declared wards, whereas Metpalli and Raikal witnessed competitive contests among BJP, Congress and BRS.

Hyderabad:

Municipal Elections in Telangana was held on February 11, covering 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. More than 52 lakh voters cast their ballots to decide the fate of nearly 13,000 candidates across 2,582 wards in 32 districts. However, elections were not conducted in six municipalities as their terms are yet to expire. In Jagtial district, voting took place in five municipalities Dharmapuri (15 wards), Jagtiyal (50 wards), Korutla (33 wards), Metpalli (26 wards) and Raikal (12 wards). Apart from Jagtial, polling was also conducted in several towns across districts such as Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Sangareddy and Mahabubnagar.

In Dharmapuri municipality, the Congress party dominated the declared results, winning multiple wards including 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 13 and 14 through candidates such as Ayyori Venugopal, Sanganabhatla Santhoshi, Komirelli Pavan Kumar, Vemula Nagalaxmi, Vankudoth Vijay Babu, Janjirijani Suvrna, Anand Sangi, Jakku Padma, Chipiriseti Rajesh and Vemula Ramadevi.

In Jagtiyal municipality, the results reflected a mixed outcome. Independent candidates secured several wards including 1, 13, 19, 22, 25, 28 and 46, while Congress candidates won wards such as 4, 10, 16, 17, 40 and 43. The BRS claimed wards 7 and 44, BJP candidates won wards 37 and 49, and AIMIM candidates emerged victorious in wards 31 and 34.

Korutla municipality saw the BRS perform strongly, winning wards 1, 16, 19, 22, 28 and 31. Congress candidates won wards 4, 10 and 13, while the BJP secured wards 7 and 25. In Metpalli, Congress candidates won wards 1, 10 and 13, while the BJP secured wards 19, 23, 25 and 26. The BRS won wards 7 and 22, and an Independent candidate emerged victorious in ward 4.

Raikal municipality witnessed a close contest among parties. The BJP won wards 1, 5, 6, 11 and 12, while the BRS secured wards 2, 4 and 7. Congress candidates claimed wards 3, 8 and 10, and an Independent candidate won ward 9. The results across these municipalities highlight a competitive political landscape in Jagtial district.

Check full list of winners in Jagtial Municipal 

Dharmapuri 

Ward Winner Candidate  Party Name
1 Ayyori Venugopal  Congress

2

 Sanganabhatla Santhoshi Congress
3    
4 Komirelli Pavan Kumar Congress
5 Vemula Nagalaxmi  Congress
6    
7 Vankudoth Vijay Babu  Congress
8 Janjirijani Suvrna  Congress
9    
10 Anand Sangi  Congress 
11 Jakku Padma  Congress 
12    
13 Chipiriseti Rajesh  Congress 
14 Vemula Ramadevi  Congress 
15    

Jagtiyal

Ward Winner Candidate Party Name
1 Chette Gangadhar  IND
2    
3    
4 Kyadasu Naveen Kumar Congress
5    
6    
7 Korukanti Ramu  BRS
8    
9    
10 Shaik Chandpasha  Congress
11    
12    
13 Sirikonda Varalaxmi  IND 
14    
15    
16 Dumala Raj Kumar  Congress
17 Khajakamaluddin  Congress
18    
19 Enugula Iavanaya  IND
20    
21    
22 Arava Laxmi  IND 
23    
24    
25 Samala Jamuna  IND 
26    
27    
28 Byrneni Bhagya  IND 
29    
30    
31 Mohammed Raji Uddin  AIMIM 
32    
33    
34 Mohamad Ayub Khan  AIMIM 
35    
36    
37 Kokku Anitha  BJP 
38    
39    
40 Aduvala Jyothi Laxman  Congress 
41    
42    
43 Samindla Vani  Congress
44 Awari Pavithra  BRS
45    
46 Anees Khuteja  IND 
47    
48    
49 Siripuram Srilatha  BJP 
50    

Korutla

Ward Winner Candidate Party Name
1 Madhavi Jala  BRS 
2    
3    
4 Teddu Sreeja  Congress
5    
6    
7 Srikanth Gugulavath  BJP 
8    
9    
10 Dasari Sunitha  Congress 
11    
12    
13 Vasantha Thirumala  Congress
14    
15    
16 Potta Surendhar  BRS 
17    
18    
19 Mohammad Mosin  BRS 
20    
21    
22 Tekula Shireesha  BRS 
23    
24    
25 Kalala Radha  BJP 
26    
27    
28 Venkatesh Kokkera  BRS
29    
30    
31 Swetha Eluguri  BRS 
32    
33    

Metpalli 

Ward Winner Candidate Party Name
1 Omkari Naveen  Congress 
2    
3    
4 Pandiri Ramesh  IND
5    
6    
7 Dyavanapalli Radha BRS
8    
9    
10 Naresh Kumar Nunugonda Congress
11    
12    
13 Ajay Gudikandula  Congress
14    
15    
16    
17    
18    
19 Bodla Anand  BJP 
20    
21    
22 Angadi Purushotham  BRS
23 Koyalkar Sravanthi  BJP 
24    
25 Asra Farheen  BJP 
26 Bodla Ramesh  BJP 

Raikal

Ward Winner Candidate Party Name
1 Thoparapu Prashanthi  BJP 
2 Katkam Ravindhar  BRS
3 Bhukya Rakesh Nayak  Congress
4 Thuruga Soujanya  BRS 
5 Kunarapu Manasa  BJP 
6 Vemula Mounika  BJP 
7 Aligeti Lathika  BRS
8 Pallikonda Gangadhar  Congress
9 Maheshwari Bathini  IND 
10 Macha Gangalaxmi  Congress
11 Purre Sridhar  BJP 
12 Kalleda Chinna Dharamapuri BJP
Top News

