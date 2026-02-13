Jagtial Municipal Election Results: List of winners in Dharmapuri, Jagtiyal, Korutla, Metpalli and Raikal

Municipal Elections in Telangana was held on February 11, covering 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. More than 52 lakh voters cast their ballots to decide the fate of nearly 13,000 candidates across 2,582 wards in 32 districts. However, elections were not conducted in six municipalities as their terms are yet to expire. In Jagtial district, voting took place in five municipalities Dharmapuri (15 wards), Jagtiyal (50 wards), Korutla (33 wards), Metpalli (26 wards) and Raikal (12 wards). Apart from Jagtial, polling was also conducted in several towns across districts such as Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Sangareddy and Mahabubnagar.
In Dharmapuri municipality, the Congress party dominated the declared results, winning multiple wards including 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 13 and 14 through candidates such as Ayyori Venugopal, Sanganabhatla Santhoshi, Komirelli Pavan Kumar, Vemula Nagalaxmi, Vankudoth Vijay Babu, Janjirijani Suvrna, Anand Sangi, Jakku Padma, Chipiriseti Rajesh and Vemula Ramadevi.
In Jagtiyal municipality, the results reflected a mixed outcome. Independent candidates secured several wards including 1, 13, 19, 22, 25, 28 and 46, while Congress candidates won wards such as 4, 10, 16, 17, 40 and 43. The BRS claimed wards 7 and 44, BJP candidates won wards 37 and 49, and AIMIM candidates emerged victorious in wards 31 and 34.
Korutla municipality saw the BRS perform strongly, winning wards 1, 16, 19, 22, 28 and 31. Congress candidates won wards 4, 10 and 13, while the BJP secured wards 7 and 25. In Metpalli, Congress candidates won wards 1, 10 and 13, while the BJP secured wards 19, 23, 25 and 26. The BRS won wards 7 and 22, and an Independent candidate emerged victorious in ward 4.
Raikal municipality witnessed a close contest among parties. The BJP won wards 1, 5, 6, 11 and 12, while the BRS secured wards 2, 4 and 7. Congress candidates claimed wards 3, 8 and 10, and an Independent candidate won ward 9. The results across these municipalities highlight a competitive political landscape in Jagtial district.
Check full list of winners in Jagtial Municipal
Dharmapuri
|Ward
|Winner Candidate
|Party Name
|1
|Ayyori Venugopal
|Congress
|
2
|Sanganabhatla Santhoshi
|Congress
|3
|4
|Komirelli Pavan Kumar
|Congress
|5
|Vemula Nagalaxmi
|Congress
|6
|7
|Vankudoth Vijay Babu
|Congress
|8
|Janjirijani Suvrna
|Congress
|9
|10
|Anand Sangi
|Congress
|11
|Jakku Padma
|Congress
|12
|13
|Chipiriseti Rajesh
|Congress
|14
|Vemula Ramadevi
|Congress
|15
Jagtiyal
|Ward
|Winner Candidate
|Party Name
|1
|Chette Gangadhar
|IND
|2
|3
|4
|Kyadasu Naveen Kumar
|Congress
|5
|6
|7
|Korukanti Ramu
|BRS
|8
|9
|10
|Shaik Chandpasha
|Congress
|11
|12
|13
|Sirikonda Varalaxmi
|IND
|14
|15
|16
|Dumala Raj Kumar
|Congress
|17
|Khajakamaluddin
|Congress
|18
|19
|Enugula Iavanaya
|IND
|20
|21
|22
|Arava Laxmi
|IND
|23
|24
|25
|Samala Jamuna
|IND
|26
|27
|28
|Byrneni Bhagya
|IND
|29
|30
|31
|Mohammed Raji Uddin
|AIMIM
|32
|33
|34
|Mohamad Ayub Khan
|AIMIM
|35
|36
|37
|Kokku Anitha
|BJP
|38
|39
|40
|Aduvala Jyothi Laxman
|Congress
|41
|42
|43
|Samindla Vani
|Congress
|44
|Awari Pavithra
|BRS
|45
|46
|Anees Khuteja
|IND
|47
|48
|49
|Siripuram Srilatha
|BJP
|50
Korutla
|Ward
|Winner Candidate
|Party Name
|1
|Madhavi Jala
|BRS
|2
|3
|4
|Teddu Sreeja
|Congress
|5
|6
|7
|Srikanth Gugulavath
|BJP
|8
|9
|10
|Dasari Sunitha
|Congress
|11
|12
|13
|Vasantha Thirumala
|Congress
|14
|15
|16
|Potta Surendhar
|BRS
|17
|18
|19
|Mohammad Mosin
|BRS
|20
|21
|22
|Tekula Shireesha
|BRS
|23
|24
|25
|Kalala Radha
|BJP
|26
|27
|28
|Venkatesh Kokkera
|BRS
|29
|30
|31
|Swetha Eluguri
|BRS
|32
|33
Metpalli
|Ward
|Winner Candidate
|Party Name
|1
|Omkari Naveen
|Congress
|2
|3
|4
|Pandiri Ramesh
|IND
|5
|6
|7
|Dyavanapalli Radha
|BRS
|8
|9
|10
|Naresh Kumar Nunugonda
|Congress
|11
|12
|13
|Ajay Gudikandula
|Congress
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|Bodla Anand
|BJP
|20
|21
|22
|Angadi Purushotham
|BRS
|23
|Koyalkar Sravanthi
|BJP
|24
|25
|Asra Farheen
|BJP
|26
|Bodla Ramesh
|BJP
Raikal
|Ward
|Winner Candidate
|Party Name
|1
|Thoparapu Prashanthi
|BJP
|2
|Katkam Ravindhar
|BRS
|3
|Bhukya Rakesh Nayak
|Congress
|4
|Thuruga Soujanya
|BRS
|5
|Kunarapu Manasa
|BJP
|6
|Vemula Mounika
|BJP
|7
|Aligeti Lathika
|BRS
|8
|Pallikonda Gangadhar
|Congress
|9
|Maheshwari Bathini
|IND
|10
|Macha Gangalaxmi
|Congress
|11
|Purre Sridhar
|BJP
|12
|Kalleda Chinna Dharamapuri
|BJP