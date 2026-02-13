Jagtial Municipal Election Results: List of winners in Dharmapuri, Jagtiyal, Korutla, Metpalli and Raikal

Hyderabad:

Municipal Elections in Telangana was held on February 11, covering 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. More than 52 lakh voters cast their ballots to decide the fate of nearly 13,000 candidates across 2,582 wards in 32 districts. However, elections were not conducted in six municipalities as their terms are yet to expire. In Jagtial district, voting took place in five municipalities Dharmapuri (15 wards), Jagtiyal (50 wards), Korutla (33 wards), Metpalli (26 wards) and Raikal (12 wards). Apart from Jagtial, polling was also conducted in several towns across districts such as Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Sangareddy and Mahabubnagar.

In Dharmapuri municipality, the Congress party dominated the declared results, winning multiple wards including 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 13 and 14 through candidates such as Ayyori Venugopal, Sanganabhatla Santhoshi, Komirelli Pavan Kumar, Vemula Nagalaxmi, Vankudoth Vijay Babu, Janjirijani Suvrna, Anand Sangi, Jakku Padma, Chipiriseti Rajesh and Vemula Ramadevi.

In Jagtiyal municipality, the results reflected a mixed outcome. Independent candidates secured several wards including 1, 13, 19, 22, 25, 28 and 46, while Congress candidates won wards such as 4, 10, 16, 17, 40 and 43. The BRS claimed wards 7 and 44, BJP candidates won wards 37 and 49, and AIMIM candidates emerged victorious in wards 31 and 34.

Korutla municipality saw the BRS perform strongly, winning wards 1, 16, 19, 22, 28 and 31. Congress candidates won wards 4, 10 and 13, while the BJP secured wards 7 and 25. In Metpalli, Congress candidates won wards 1, 10 and 13, while the BJP secured wards 19, 23, 25 and 26. The BRS won wards 7 and 22, and an Independent candidate emerged victorious in ward 4.

Raikal municipality witnessed a close contest among parties. The BJP won wards 1, 5, 6, 11 and 12, while the BRS secured wards 2, 4 and 7. Congress candidates claimed wards 3, 8 and 10, and an Independent candidate won ward 9. The results across these municipalities highlight a competitive political landscape in Jagtial district.

Dharmapuri

Ward Winner Candidate Party Name 1 Ayyori Venugopal Congress 2 Sanganabhatla Santhoshi Congress 3 4 Komirelli Pavan Kumar Congress 5 Vemula Nagalaxmi Congress 6 7 Vankudoth Vijay Babu Congress 8 Janjirijani Suvrna Congress 9 10 Anand Sangi Congress 11 Jakku Padma Congress 12 13 Chipiriseti Rajesh Congress 14 Vemula Ramadevi Congress 15

Jagtiyal

Ward Winner Candidate Party Name 1 Chette Gangadhar IND 2 3 4 Kyadasu Naveen Kumar Congress 5 6 7 Korukanti Ramu BRS 8 9 10 Shaik Chandpasha Congress 11 12 13 Sirikonda Varalaxmi IND 14 15 16 Dumala Raj Kumar Congress 17 Khajakamaluddin Congress 18 19 Enugula Iavanaya IND 20 21 22 Arava Laxmi IND 23 24 25 Samala Jamuna IND 26 27 28 Byrneni Bhagya IND 29 30 31 Mohammed Raji Uddin AIMIM 32 33 34 Mohamad Ayub Khan AIMIM 35 36 37 Kokku Anitha BJP 38 39 40 Aduvala Jyothi Laxman Congress 41 42 43 Samindla Vani Congress 44 Awari Pavithra BRS 45 46 Anees Khuteja IND 47 48 49 Siripuram Srilatha BJP 50

Korutla

Ward Winner Candidate Party Name 1 Madhavi Jala BRS 2 3 4 Teddu Sreeja Congress 5 6 7 Srikanth Gugulavath BJP 8 9 10 Dasari Sunitha Congress 11 12 13 Vasantha Thirumala Congress 14 15 16 Potta Surendhar BRS 17 18 19 Mohammad Mosin BRS 20 21 22 Tekula Shireesha BRS 23 24 25 Kalala Radha BJP 26 27 28 Venkatesh Kokkera BRS 29 30 31 Swetha Eluguri BRS 32 33

Metpalli

Ward Winner Candidate Party Name 1 Omkari Naveen Congress 2 3 4 Pandiri Ramesh IND 5 6 7 Dyavanapalli Radha BRS 8 9 10 Naresh Kumar Nunugonda Congress 11 12 13 Ajay Gudikandula Congress 14 15 16 17 18 19 Bodla Anand BJP 20 21 22 Angadi Purushotham BRS 23 Koyalkar Sravanthi BJP 24 25 Asra Farheen BJP 26 Bodla Ramesh BJP

Raikal