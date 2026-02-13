Jagtial Municipal Election Results LIVE: BRS wins wards 4 and 7 in Raikal, BJP and Congress bag key seats

Hyderabad:

Jagtial is gearing up for a crucial day as counting of votes for the municipal elections began at 8 am today. Polling across Telangana was held on February 11, covering 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. More than 52 lakh voters took part in the exercise, deciding the fate of nearly 13,000 candidates across the state. In total, 2,582 wards in 32 districts went to the polls, while six municipalities were left out as their terms are yet to end.

In Jagtial district, elections were conducted in five municipalities Dharmapuri (15 wards), Jagtiyal (50 wards), Korutla (33 wards), Metpalli (26 wards) and Raikal (12 wards). Apart from Jagtial district, polling was also held in dozens of municipalities across Telangana, including towns in Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar and other districts.

Jagtial Elections LIVE UPDATES

Congress is leading in the Bhootpur municipality of the Mahabubnagar district with 5 wins in ward numbers 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10. The BJP is leading in ward number 6 and 7.

Telangana Municipality Wards (Declared: 428/2582) till 10:40 am: Congress: 251 BRS: 140 BJP: 40 Others: 26

Telangana Municipality Wards (Declared: 270/2582) till 10:20 am: Congress: 149 BRS: 85 BJP: 19 Others: 17

BJP wins 13 wards across different municipalities in Telangana

BJP opens its account in Thoopran, Narsapur, Yadagirigutta, Bhongir, Amarchinta, Indresham, Aliyabad, Kagaznagar, Metpalli, Korutla and Raikal municipalities.

Telangana Municipality Wards (Declared: 158/2582) till 10:05 am: Congress: 83 BRS: 55 BJP: 12 Others: 8

Congress wins 5 wards (Ward numbers 1, 4, 7, 10 and 13) in the Dharamapuri municipality of the Jagtial district.

With results declared in 102 out of 2,582 municipal wards across Telangana, the Congress has taken an early lead by winning 51 wards. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi follows with 38 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has secured 9 wards so far. Candidates from other parties and independents have won 4 seats. Counting is still underway, and the numbers are expected to change as more results are announced.

BRS candidates Turaga Soujanya and Aligeti Lathika win Ward Numbers 4 and 7, respectively, in the Raikal municipality of the Jagtial district.

BJP candidate Thoparapu Prashanthi wins Ward Number 1 in the Raikal municipality of the Jagtial district.

Congress candidate Macha Gangalaxmi wins Ward Number 10 in the Raikal municipality of the Jagtial district.

Past results in Telangana

The last municipal polls in Telangana were held in 2020, when the then Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly TRS) dominated the results, winning 1,767 wards out of 2,755. The Indian National Congress secured 580 wards, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won 311. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), along with Left parties and independents, also made their presence felt. As counting unfolds today, political parties are keenly watching whether the trend from 2020 continues or if voters have chosen a different path this time.

The Jagtial Assembly constituency, which falls under the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, is considered a semi-urban general seat in north Telangana. According to official data, it has a Scheduled Caste population of around 13.2 per cent and a Scheduled Tribe population of nearly 2.77 per cent. The district’s literacy rate stands at just over 60 per cent, as per the 2011 Census.