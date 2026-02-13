BJP wins 31 wards across different municipalities in Telangana, check complete list here

Hyderabad:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured victories in 31 wards across different municipalities in Telangana, marking a notable performance in the ongoing civic election results. BJP has registered wins across several municipalities in Telangana, securing three wards each in Parakala, Banswada, Jinnaram and Choppadandi. The party won two wards each in Indresham, Metpalli, Amangal, Kagaznagar, Narayanpet, Kalwakurthy, Narasapur and Atmakur. It also clinched one ward each in Aswaraopeta, Amarchinta, Bhongir, Yadagirigutta, Thoopran, Dubbaka, Medak, Kohir, Sadasivpet, Makthal, Devarakonda, Luxettipet, Aliyabad, Sulthanabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Moinabad, Shadnagar, Raikal and Korutla, marking a widespread presence in the ongoing municipal election results.

Polling for these municipal elections was conducted on February 11, 2026, while counting of votes is taking place on February 13.

The election schedule began with the release of the gazette notification on January 28. This was followed by scrutiny of nominations on January 31, and February 3 was set as the final date for withdrawal of nominations. The counting process is still underway, and more results are expected to be declared as the day progresses.

Past election results

In the 2020 municipal elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had performed strongly by winning several seats, while the BJP had failed to secure any victories in certain municipalities. The Indian National Congress (Congress) had also won four seats during that election, while independent candidates secured three.