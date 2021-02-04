Logitech MX Master 3 Review: Made for professionals

Logitech MX Master 3

Logitech is one of the most renowned companies when it comes to computer peripherals. The company makes products geared towards all-kind of users including casual users, gamers as well as professionals. With the recently launched Logitech MX Master 3, the company is targeting professionals by offering them a truly productivity-oriented mouse.

Currently, the mouse is available in India for a price of around Rs. 9,500, which is quite expensive for a mouse. But is it worth the money? Let’s find out:

Logitech MX Master 3 takes its design cues from its predecessor. While offering a different in-hand experience, the mouse does manage to offer more comfort when compared to a traditional mouse. For someone with small hands, the MX Master 3 might take some time in getting used to, but thanks to its ergonomic design, one will get a hang of it in a short while. The mouse is covered with soft-touch rubberised material, which makes it quite comfortable for long-lasting sessions.

The MX Master 3 is no traditional mouse and thus has a lot of buttons on offer. It features a side-scrolling wheel on the left side and just beneath that Logitech has placed the forward-backwards button combo. Also, the company has placed another button in the area where one would rest their thumb.

Apart from this, there are the general left-click and right-click buttons with the scroll wheel placed in the middle. Speaking of the scroll wheel, it comes with electromagnetic technology, which allows it to act in two modes, namely, Ratchet and Freespin mode.

In terms of the connectivity, the Logitech MX Master 3 can be connected to a PC via Bluetooth low energy or via the 2.4GHz USB dongle. Alternatively, the users can connect the mouse using a USB Type-C cable, which would connect the mouse and charge it simultaneously.

Interestingly, the user can connect to up to 3 devices with the MX Master 3 and switch between the three using a button placed on the bottom surface.

According to the company, the Logitech MX Master 3 can last for up to 70 days on a single charge, which sounds unbelievable at first. However, I have been using the mouse for over three weeks now and it has been going strong till date.

In a nutshell, the Logitech MX Master 3 is one of the best mice available. However, it is not made for everyone and targets a very specific user base. If you are one of those people, you should look no further than the MX Master 3.