FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening ceremony: Who all will be performing at the Toronto Stadium?

New Delhi:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its second day after a gripping opening day in Mexico. Co-hosts Mexico started with a win over South Africa by 2-0, while South Korea defeated Czech Republic in a come-from-behind win 2-1 to bring the tournament to life.

The action shifts to Toronto and Inglewood now for the second day of the 39-day-long event across the US, Mexico and Canada. Les Rouges will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina to kick off Group B with their clash at the Toronto Stadium. Bosnia and Herzegovina are the same side that defeated Italy in the World Cup Qualifiers on penalties, and the Canadians would be wary of the threat that they will pose to them.

Before all the intense action, there will be an opening ceremony to mark the kick-off of the tournament in Canada. Unlike in the previous editions, there will be three opening ceremonies in this FIFA World Cup, across all three hosting nations.

Which artists will perform in FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada opening ceremony?

The second opening ceremony will begin at 11 PM IST on June 12 in Toronto. Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi headlines the star-studded list of artists for the ceremony. Apart from her, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Michael Bublé, Jessie Reyez, Elyanna, Vegedream, William Prince and Sanjoy will be performing to mark the start of the Canadian leg.

Who performed at the Mexico ceremony?

The opening ceremony in Mexico marked the start of the FIFA World Cup as several stars lined up for their performances at the Estadio Azteca. Shakira headlined the celebrations, as she performed "Dai Dai," the official anthem of the World Cup, with Nigeria's Burna Boy. J Balvin, Colombian singer and South African artist Tyla, were also in attendance.

Results from the opening night

The opening night saw Mexico beat South Africa in a one-sided game that was marred by three red cards. Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scored for the co-hosts as the Bafana Bafana were blanked in the opener at the Mexico City Stadium. Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu scored for the Koreans in a come-from-behind win after Ladislav Krejci scored for Czechia.

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