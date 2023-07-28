Xiaomi to unveils Mix Fold 3- a new foldable smartphone with Leica Tuned camera setup, launching in August

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 smartphone

Xiaomi, the leading smartphone manufacturer in China, is gearing up to introduce its highly anticipated foldable smartphone, the Mix Fold 3. The company's founder and CEO, Lei Jun, recently revealed an exciting detail about this innovative device – it will come equipped with a Leica-tuned camera setup. Additionally, Lei Jun shared that the Mix Fold 3 is scheduled to be launched in August, with mid-August being the expected timeframe.

The Mix Fold 3 is expected to offer a sleek design and enhanced specifications, making it stand out among other foldable smartphones in the market. Xiaomi enthusiasts can look forward to an impressive feature set in this upcoming device.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3- Features

The smartphone will boast an 8.2-inch AMOLED QHD display and will feature an additional 6.56-inch cover display on the outer side. Both screens will offer a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth and immersive visuals. Xiaomi is reportedly working on incorporating an under-display camera, which will further enhance the phone's aesthetics.

To ensure top-notch performance, the Mix Fold 3 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Customers can expect generous RAM options, with up to 16GB, and storage choices of up to 1TB, catering to the needs of power users. The smartphone will come with the latest Android 13 operating system out of the box.

In the battery department, Xiaomi has packed a substantial 4800mAh battery into the Mix Fold 3. Charging capabilities will be impressive, offering 67W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring minimal downtime for users.

While specific details about the camera features are yet to be disclosed, the mention of a Leica-tuned camera setup has certainly piqued the interest of photography enthusiasts.

Xiaomi's Mix Fold 3 is poised to take the smartphone market by storm, offering a compelling combination of cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and powerful performance. As the launch date approaches, tech enthusiasts eagerly await to experience the wonders this foldable smartphone has to offer.

