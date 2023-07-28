Friday, July 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Xiaomi to unveils Mix Fold 3- a new foldable smartphone with Leica Tuned camera setup, launching in August

Xiaomi to unveils Mix Fold 3- a new foldable smartphone with Leica Tuned camera setup, launching in August

The Mix Fold 3 is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, ensuring powerful performance for its users. The device will offer generous RAM options, with up to 16GB, catering to the needs of multitasking and demanding applications.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2023 18:10 IST
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, xiaomi, tech news
Image Source : FILE Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 smartphone

Xiaomi, the leading smartphone manufacturer in China, is gearing up to introduce its highly anticipated foldable smartphone, the Mix Fold 3. The company's founder and CEO, Lei Jun, recently revealed an exciting detail about this innovative device – it will come equipped with a Leica-tuned camera setup. Additionally, Lei Jun shared that the Mix Fold 3 is scheduled to be launched in August, with mid-August being the expected timeframe.

The Mix Fold 3 is expected to offer a sleek design and enhanced specifications, making it stand out among other foldable smartphones in the market. Xiaomi enthusiasts can look forward to an impressive feature set in this upcoming device.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3- Features 

The smartphone will boast an 8.2-inch AMOLED QHD display and will feature an additional 6.56-inch cover display on the outer side. Both screens will offer a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth and immersive visuals. Xiaomi is reportedly working on incorporating an under-display camera, which will further enhance the phone's aesthetics.

To ensure top-notch performance, the Mix Fold 3 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Customers can expect generous RAM options, with up to 16GB, and storage choices of up to 1TB, catering to the needs of power users. The smartphone will come with the latest Android 13 operating system out of the box.

In the battery department, Xiaomi has packed a substantial 4800mAh battery into the Mix Fold 3. Charging capabilities will be impressive, offering 67W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring minimal downtime for users.

While specific details about the camera features are yet to be disclosed, the mention of a Leica-tuned camera setup has certainly piqued the interest of photography enthusiasts.

Related Stories
Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 Pro: Details leaked ahead of launch

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 Pro: Details leaked ahead of launch

Mid-range smartphones to picks for performance and value under Rs 20,000

Mid-range smartphones to picks for performance and value under Rs 20,000

Xiaomi 13 Pro to launched in India by March: All you need to know

Xiaomi 13 Pro to launched in India by March: All you need to know

5 smartphones which can fully charge the device within 25-minutes

5 smartphones which can fully charge the device within 25-minutes

Xiaomi 13 Pro goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and specifications

Xiaomi 13 Pro goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and specifications

Xiaomi Pad 6 spotted on 3C certification with 67W fast charging ahead of the official launch

Xiaomi Pad 6 spotted on 3C certification with 67W fast charging ahead of the official launch

Xiaomi 13 Ultra, co-engineered with Leica unveiled: All you need to know

Xiaomi 13 Ultra, co-engineered with Leica unveiled: All you need to know

Xiaomi India brings phone setup service support at-home for senior citizens

Xiaomi India brings phone setup service support at-home for senior citizens

Xiaomi launches Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ at a starting price of Rs 5,999: Know more

Xiaomi launches Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ at a starting price of Rs 5,999: Know more

Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ sale goes live: Price, availability and specs

Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ sale goes live: Price, availability and specs

Xiaomi to manufacture audio products now India

Xiaomi to manufacture audio products now India

Xiaomi 14 Pro details leaked: All you need to know

Xiaomi 14 Pro details leaked: All you need to know

Xiaomi 14 series- Specifications and launch timeline

Xiaomi 14 series- Specifications and launch timeline

Xiaomi again lands in trouble! ED show-cause notice to CFO, ex-MD Manu Jain for...I DETAILS

Xiaomi again lands in trouble! ED show-cause notice to CFO, ex-MD Manu Jain for...I DETAILS

Xiaomi Pad 6 and Redmi Buds 4 Active to launch today: Know more

Xiaomi Pad 6 and Redmi Buds 4 Active to launch today: Know more

Xiaomi's Mix Fold 3 is poised to take the smartphone market by storm, offering a compelling combination of cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and powerful performance. As the launch date approaches, tech enthusiasts eagerly await to experience the wonders this foldable smartphone has to offer.

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News