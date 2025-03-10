X (Twitter) goes down for second time in a day, services disrupted globally X (formerly Twitter) suffered its second major outage on March 10, 2025, affecting thousands of users worldwide. Reports indicated login failures, app crashes, and website issues in the US, India, UK, and more.

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) faced a second major outage within a day, leaving thousands of users unable to access the platform. As of March 10, 2025, over 40,000 reports of service disruptions were recorded, affecting users in the US, India, the UK, Australia, and Canada on both web and mobile apps.

Global impact of the outage

According to Downdetector, the outage peaked again around 7:00 PM IST, marking the second major disruption of the day. Reports indicate:

56 per cent of users faced problems with the app.

33 per cent reported issues with the website.

11 per cent encountered server connection errors.

Earlier outage and ongoing issues

The latest disruption follows an earlier outage at 3:20 PM IST, which saw over 19,000 reports globally, including 2,600 complaints from India. The repeated service failures suggest ongoing technical issues affecting the platform’s stability.

No official statement from X

Despite the widespread disruptions, X has not issued an official statement addressing the cause of these outages. Users continue to report issues, though some regions have seen partial restoration of services. The repeated failures have raised concerns over the platform’s reliability, with users taking to other social media channels to express their frustration.