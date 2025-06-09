WWDC 2025: Apple's developers conference today; Here's when and where to watch livestream Apple will introduce its new operating systems today at WWDC 2025. The annual developers conference will start at 10:30 AM Indian time. iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, and watchOS 26 will be announced during this event.

New Delhi:

Apple's annual developer conference, WWDC 2025, is taking place today, June 9. At this event, the company is expected to unveil a range of products, including iOS 26, iPadOS 26, MacOS 26, and WatchOS 26. Last year, we saw the launch of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, and more. Reports suggest that this year's conference will again spotlight Apple Intelligence, with the potential announcement of AI-driven features across its devices.

Where and when to watch the live stream?

The keynote for this Apple Developers Conference will kick off at 10:30 PM Indian time and can be viewed on the official YouTube channel, the company's website, and Apple TV. The conference runs from June 9 to June 13, but the highlight will undoubtedly be the keynote, where Apple is likely to reveal details about its upcoming operating systems and devices.

What to expect in iOS 26?

Apple may release iOS 26 directly following iOS 18 this year, aligning the operating system's version number with the current year to eliminate any confusion for users regarding the latest update. This new version is expected to bring significant changes, some of which may mirror features found on Android.

According to reports, Apple plans to enhance the visual appeal of its upcoming mobile operating system, potentially giving it a fresh redesign. iOS 26 will also be optimised for Apple Vision Pro, providing a sleek, glass-like interface that users can easily navigate while using apps. Additionally, for the first time on an iPhone, users may be able to see the estimated time it will take to charge their battery—another feature inspired by Android.

Similar enhancements are anticipated for iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, watchOS 26, and VisioOS. Apple is set to bolster AI across its software ecosystem, integrating features based on the latest ChatGPT model.

Furthermore, there could be a sneak peek at the iPhone 17 Air during this developers conference.

ALSO READ: No network in your building, society? TRAI's new system will help you