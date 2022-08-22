Why Facebook is not in top 10 anymore in the US: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Meta-owned Facebook has been struggling to maintain its position among the Top 10 apps on the US App Store this year,

A recent study found that Facebook, which is owned by Meta, has had trouble maintaining its position among the top 10 apps on the US market this year. TechCrunch says that the tech giant's app has lost popularity in the App Store's Top Charts as younger users switch to fresh social networking experiences like TikTok and now BeReal.

In the US last year, Facebook only seven times failed to make the Top 10 list of free iPhone apps, according to the poll. However, by 2022, that number has already risen to 97, a sign that Facebook would be losing ground as new applications compete for the top spots in the App Store charts.

For a more direct comparison, Facebook's app fell out of the App Store's Top 10 apps just six times during the first half of 2021. In the first half of 2022, however, it has dropped out of this grouping a total of 59 times, per data provided to TechCrunch by app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

It even once stayed out of the Top 10 for as long as 37 consecutive days in 2022, the firm noted, up from just two consecutive days in 2021.

It found Facebook's drop-off times this year were mainly concentrated in April, May, and June. April was Facebook's worst month so far, as the app's rank fell into the 30s on April 18, and then reached as low as No. 44 on April 21.

Notably, this was around when BeReal was climbing the App Store's Top Charts, breaking into the Top 5.

